Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Developed by Medindia Content Team
Calculate your lifetime risk of being afflicted by some of the common cancers. Lifetime risk is calculated by knowing the incidence of a cancer and this calculation may not apply to all the regions of the world. However as the data is accurate from United States – it maybe more applicable to their population and some of the other industrialized countries.

People often are more scared of getting hit by lightening than getting a cancer. However the risk getting hit by lightening and dying in a lifetime is remote and is 1 in 32,000 for a 75 years lifespan whereas the risk of suffering from a cancer is 1 in 3.
These risks are applicable for approx. 75 years lifespan.
Calculate your Lifetime Risk for Cancers
Condition

Cancer - Lifetime Risk

Health Risk Assessment Tools

