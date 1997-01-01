Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Calculate your lifetime risk of being afflicted by some of the common cancers. Lifetime risk is calculated by knowing the incidence of a cancer and this calculation may not apply to all the regions of the world. However as the data is accurate from United States – it maybe more applicable to their population and some of the other industrialized countries.

People often are more scared of getting hit by lightening than getting a cancer. However the risk getting hit by lightening and dying in a lifetime is remote and is 1 in 32,000 for a 75 years lifespan whereas the risk of suffering from a cancer is 1 in 3.

Calculate your Lifetime Risk for Cancers Condition Breast Cancer Cancer Cancer of Unknown Primary region Cervical Cancer Colorectal cancer Kidney Cancer Lung cancer Melanoma Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Ovarian Cancer Pancreatic cancer Pituitary Cancer Prostate Cancer Stomach cancer Uterine Cancer







