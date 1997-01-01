medindia
Medindia » » » Urinary Incontinence Calculator for Women / Urine Leakage Calculator

Urinary Incontinence Calculator for Women / Urine Leakage Calculator

Urinary Incontinence Calculator for Women / Urine Leakage Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator Reviewed by Dr. Sunil ShroffSenior Consultant Urologist & Transplant Surgeon
Average
3.7
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Do you have a problem with urinary leakage? It is estimated that one in eight women leak urine and are in need of some help. Most of them suffer in silence and have a compromised quality of life and avoid socializing due to embarrassment.
Use our calculator to find out if you need to consult a doctor or undertake certain pelvic floor exercises that can help you manage the condition.
Urinary Incontinence Calculator for Women
Ethnicity      
Age      
Select the Frequency of Leakage for Each Activity
Activity Never Seldom Sometimes Often Always
Laughing
Coughing
Sneezing
Running
Lifting
Rising from lying to sitting position
Rising from sitting to standing position
Walking on level ground
Walking uphill
Walking downhill
Jumping with legs together
Jumping with legs together and then apart
Sudden and Rapid Movements

Acknowledgment

Leakage index developed by Bo can be used to evaluate what physical activities can serve as a trigger for urinary leakage in a woman with urinary stress incontinence. The study was conducted in Oslo, Norway. - Ref. Scand J Urol Nephrol

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
mac-laroc 

i was wondering how many protection underwear I will have to use a day to make sure i dont leak threw my clothes?

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Women's Health

Virginity Calculator

Virginity Calculator

Are you curious to know how you compare with others of your age when it comes to losing your virginity - if so use our 'virginity calculator' and find out.

Pregnancy Due Date Calculator

Pregnancy Due Date Calculator

Medindia’s Pregnancy due-date calculator predicts the expected date of delivery of your baby.

Pregnancy Weight Gain Calculator

Pregnancy Weight Gain Calculator

Calculate your weight gain during pregnancy and find out the ideal weight gain limit for your month of pregnancy.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer’s Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Over-active Bladder Calculator

Over-active Bladder Calculator

Do you have an over-active bladder? Find out by using Medindia’s over-active bladder calculator.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.