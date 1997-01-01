Urinary Incontinence Calculator for Women / Urine Leakage Calculator

Do you have a problem with urinary leakage? It is estimated that one in eight women leak urine and are in need of some help. Most of them suffer in silence and have a compromised quality of life and avoid socializing due to embarrassment.

Use our calculator to find out if you need to consult a doctor or undertake certain pelvic floor exercises that can help you manage the condition.

Urinary Incontinence Calculator for Women Ethnicity Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanics Other population groups Age Select 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 Select the Frequency of Leakage for Each Activity Activity Never Seldom Sometimes Often Always Laughing Coughing Sneezing Running Lifting Rising from lying to sitting position Rising from sitting to standing position Walking on level ground Walking uphill Walking downhill Jumping with legs together Jumping with legs together and then apart Sudden and Rapid Movements

Acknowledgment Leakage index developed by Bo can be used to evaluate what physical activities can serve as a trigger for urinary leakage in a woman with urinary stress incontinence. The study was conducted in Oslo, Norway. - Ref. Scand J Urol Nephrol

