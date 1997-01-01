Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST)

This is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with ‘Drug Abuse’ problem. Please note that these questions are not meant to evaluate problems related to alcoholic beverages.

Select the most appropriate answer for each of the questions about your use of drugs during the past 12 months.

Please be honest with your answers to get a proper evaluation score; remember this is only an anonymous self test.

Drug Abuse Screening Test Gender Male Female Ethnicity Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanic Other population groups Answer all the questions 1 Have you used drugs other than those required for medical reasons? Yes No 2 Have you abused prescription drugs? Yes No 3 Do you abuse more than one drug at a time? Yes No 4 Can you get through the week without using drugs? Yes No 5 Are you always able to stop using drugs when you want to? Yes No 6 Have you had "blackouts" or "flashbacks" as a result of drug use? Yes No 7 Do you ever feel bad or guilty about your drug use? Yes No 8 Does your spouse (or parents) ever complain about your involvement with drugs? Yes No 9 Has drug abuse created problems between you and your spouse or your parents? Yes No 10 Have you lost friends because of your use of drugs? Yes No 11 Have you neglected your family because of your use of drugs? Yes No 12 Have you been in trouble at work because of your use of drugs? /td> Yes No 13 Have you lost a job because of drug abuse? Yes No 14 Have you gotten into fights when under the influence of drugs? Yes No 15 Have you engaged in illegal activities in order to obtain drugs? Yes No 16 Have you been arrested for possession of illegal drugs? Yes No 17 Have you ever experienced withdrawal symptoms (felt sick) when you stopped taking drugs? Yes No 18 Have you had medical problems as a result of your drug use (e.g., memory loss, hepatitis, convulsions, bleeding, etc.)? Yes No 19 Have you gone to anyone for help for a drug problem? Yes No 20 Have you been involved in a treatment program especially related to drug use? Yes No

