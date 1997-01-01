medindia
Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST)

Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST)

Developed by Medindia Content Team
This is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with ‘Drug Abuse’ problem. Please note that these questions are not meant to evaluate problems related to alcoholic beverages.
Select the most appropriate answer for each of the questions about your use of drugs during the past 12 months.
Please be honest with your answers to get a proper evaluation score; remember this is only an anonymous self test.
Drug Abuse Screening Test
1 Have you used drugs other than those required for medical reasons? Yes No
2 Have you abused prescription drugs? Yes No
3 Do you abuse more than one drug at a time? Yes No
4 Can you get through the week without using drugs? Yes No
5 Are you always able to stop using drugs when you want to? Yes No
6 Have you had "blackouts" or "flashbacks" as a result of drug use? YesNo
7 Do you ever feel bad or guilty about your drug use? YesNo
8 Does your spouse (or parents) ever complain about your involvement with drugs? YesNo
9 Has drug abuse created problems between you and your spouse or your parents? YesNo
10 Have you lost friends because of your use of drugs? YesNo
11 Have you neglected your family because of your use of drugs? YesNo
12 Have you been in trouble at work because of your use of drugs? /td> YesNo
13 Have you lost a job because of drug abuse? YesNo
14 Have you gotten into fights when under the influence of drugs? YesNo
15 Have you engaged in illegal activities in order to obtain drugs? YesNo
16 Have you been arrested for possession of illegal drugs? YesNo
17 Have you ever experienced withdrawal symptoms (felt sick) when you stopped taking drugs? YesNo
18 Have you had medical problems as a result of your drug use (e.g., memory loss, hepatitis, convulsions, bleeding, etc.)? YesNo
19 Have you gone to anyone for help for a drug problem? YesNo
20 Have you been involved in a treatment program especially related to drug use? YesNo

mooremac 

Question 5 is inapropriate. I could not anser it but felt it needed an answer.To be able to stop when I want to suggests I am using a drug. It is an unfair tricky question which may catch an abuser but is unfair to the innocent person.

I do not want my comments posted on medindia.

