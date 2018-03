Age for Marriage License

Are you getting married? Find out if your age qualifies you to get a marriage license in your country. There is no consensus internationally on legal age at which you can tie the knot and it varies from country to country.

Be on the right side of the law in your country. Use our very comprehensive gender specific chart on marital age eligibility and the results may surprise you.

Age for Marriage License Select country * Select Afghanistan Alabama Alaska Albania Algeria Argentina Arizona Arkansas Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bangladesh Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria California Canada Chile China Colombia Colorado Connecticut Croatia Cyprus Czech republic Delaware Denmark District of Columbia Ecuador Egypt England and Wales Estonia Ethiopia Finland Florida France Georgia Germany Greece Hawaii Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Idaho Illinois India Indiana Indonesia Iowa Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kansas Kazakhstan Kentucky Kenya Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Louisiana Madagascar Maine Malaysia Maldives Maryland Massachusetts Mexico Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Mongolia Montana Morocco Nebraska Netherlands Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York New Zealand North Carolina North Dakota Northern Ireland Norway Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pakistan Palestinian Paraguay Pennsylvania Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Rhode Island Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Scotland Senegal Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Somalia South Africa South Carolina South Dakota South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tanzania Tennessee Texas Thailand Tunisia Turkey Ukraine United States Utah Uzbekistan Venezuela Vermont Vietnam Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Yemen Zimbabwe Gender * Male Female * Required

