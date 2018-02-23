Why Do We Wink?

What is Winking?

Winking is the rapid closing and opening of one eye to convey a message, suggestion, or signal. It is the most universal non-verbal communication in the form of a facial expression that has been reported since biblical times. Winking may be done as a joking spirit or might suggest a feeling of friendliness, affection, or greeting. In certain cases, depending upon the situation and associated body language, it might also signal a sexual interest.



Winking differs from blinking which involves rapid closing and opening of both eyes.