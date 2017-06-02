What is Tumor Lysis Syndrome?

Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.



Treatment of the cancer causes lysis of tumor cells which results in the release of the intracellular contents like electrolytes, nucleic acids and proteins. It leads to an increase in the levels of potassium, phosphate, uric acid and decrease in the calcium levels in the blood.