What is Triple-Negative Breast Cancer?

Triple-negative breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that is ER negative, PR negative and lacks over expression of HER2. The cancer accounts for 10 to 20% of invasive breast cancers and has a poor prognosis or outcome.



ER stands for estrogen receptors. Breast cancer cells that have estrogen receptors are sensitive to estrogen, the female hormone, which promotes the growth of the cancer.



