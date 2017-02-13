What is a Testicular Biopsy?

A testicular biopsy involves obtaining a bit of testicular tissue sample, which is then sent for microscopic examination to look for any evidence of disease or pathology in the testes.



Structure and Function of Testes



The testes (singular: testis) are a paired ovoid glandular organs situated within the scrotum between the upper thighs in males.



The major function of the testes is the production of the male hormone testosterone and sperms (spermatogenesis), making them key organs of the male reproductive system.



Each testis is approximately 2 inches long and 1 inch in diameter. The left testis is slightly lower than the right and both testes are covered by a tough fibrous capsule called the tunica albuginea. Both testes are also covered by a layer of peritoneum, the tunica vaginalis, which is an extension of the peritoneum of the abdominal cavity. The testes are richly supplied by blood vessels, nerves and lymphatics.



