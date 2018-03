What is the Cause of Renal Tuberculosis?Renal tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which is a common cause of respiratory infection especially in the low socio-economic regions of the underdeveloped and developing countries. It may also be caused by other variants including Mycobacterium bovis.



The kidneys can get infected through the spread of infection from other parts of the body especially the lungs via the blood. The infection of the kidneys occur anytime between five to twenty years, after a lung infection. This type of infection of kidneys that spreads from other sites in the body that are already affected is referred to as secondary tuberculosis.





. Extra-pulmonary tuberculosis refers to tuberculosis that affects an organ outside the lungs. Other sites of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis are the pleura (the covering of the lungs), the lymph nodes, the fallopian tube in females and the epididymis in males, the bone marrow and the hindbrain.Renal tuberculosis may affect either one or both kidneys. The inner part of the kidney called the medulla is usually affected, though the infection usually starts from the cortex which is the outer part. Renal tuberculosis is sometimes a part of the tuberculosis that affects the entire genitourinary tract. Genitourinary tuberculosis accounts for around 15-20% of all cases of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis