Drugs for Renal Tuberculosis

Ethambutol

This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It stops the growth of TB ...

Ethionamide

Ethionamide is an antibiotic. It is used for the treatment of tuberculosis as a second-line drug in combination with other ...

Isoniazid

This medication is an antibiotic agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB) either alone or with other ...

Pyrazinamide

This medication is an anti-tuberculosis agent, prescribed for ...

Rifabutin

This medication is a bactericidal antibiotic, prescribed for mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) disease in patients with ...