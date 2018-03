Vesicoureteric Reflux and Reflux Nephropathy

Normally urine is formed in the kidneys and flows in the downward direction into the ureters and then into the urinary bladder where it remains until the person voids the urine via the urethra. The urine in the bladder will not flow backwards into the ureters as this is prevented by a special mechanism at the junction of the ureters and the bladder. The ureters enter the muscular bladder through a tunnel at an angle. When the bladder contracts, the openings of the ureters close thereby preventing backflow of the urine.



Reflux refers to something which passes or flows backwards. In reflux nephropathy, the urine flows in the reverse direction from the bladder back into the ureter and then up into the kidneys. The phenomenon of the backward flow of urine from the bladder into the ureter is termed “vesicoureteric reflux”, vesico referring to the urinary bladder. It can occur on one or both sides.

What are the Causes of Vesicourethral Reflux / Reflux Nephropathy?

Primary Reflux

Secondary Reflux

Bladder calculi or stones that may block normal passage of urine

Prostatic enlargement in men resulting in urine outflow obstruction

Anterior or posterior urethral valves, which are anomalies present at birth

Neurogenic bladder where person is unable to pass urine due to primary neurological condition such as spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis

Kidney transplant leading to swelling of ureters

Radiation therapy that may cause scarring of the ureters

Detrusor muscle instability, where the bladder muscle is unable to contract properly

What are the Risk Factors for Vesicoureteral Reflux / Reflux Nephropathy?

Family history of reflux

Girl child

Caucasian children

Recurrent urinary tract infections (inflammation leads to scarring and can cause obstruction)

What are the Signs and Symptoms of Vesicoureteric Reflux / Reflux Nephropathy?

VUR in children is usually asymptomatic

Some children may present with bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis)

It is usually suspected when a child under 5 years has recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) with fever, abdominal pain, frequency and burning sensation while passing urine

(UTIs) with fever, abdominal pain, frequency and burning sensation while passing urine Untreated reflux in childhood may lead to chronic kidney disease during adolescence with hypertension, urine protein and evidence of deranged kidney function on blood tests

How do you Diagnose Vesicoureteral Reflux / Reflux Nephropathy?

Family history of VUR, including an affected sibling

Babies diagnosed with urinary obstruction during pregnancy ultrasound scan

UTI occurring in children less than 5 years

Children with a UTI and fever, irrespective of their age

UTI in boys who are not sexually active, regardless of their age or the presence of fever

Urine Test

Blood Tests

Abdominal Ultrasound

Intravenous Urogram (IVU) / Intravenous Pyelogram (IVP)

Micturating or Voiding Cystogram (MCG)

How do you Treat Vesicoureteric Reflux / Reflux Nephropathy?

Primary Vesicoureteric Reflux

Secondary Vesicoureteric Reflux

Surgery - prostatectomy for enlarged prostate

Antibiotics - to treat urinary repeated infections

Intermittent catheterisation - draining the urine periodically by inserting a thin tube, called a catheter through the urethra into the bladder

What are the Complications of Reflux Nephropathy?

Kidney stones

Hypertension

Proteinuria (loss of protein in the urine)

Chronic kidney disease

The termto describe the coarse renal scarring occurring in one or both kidneys in relation to a primary vesicoureteric reflux (VUR) and urinary tract infection (UTI). It replaced thewhich had been in use since several years and erroneously implied that there was a persistent low-grade infection/inflammation occurring in the affected kidneys.As stated earlier,. Vesicoureteric reflux can be primary or secondary.The majority of cases of reflux are due a. This is. One or both ureters. Consequently,. As a result, some of the urine passes back up the ureters into the kidneys.Primary VUR is ten timesthan Blacks, and seenthan in boys. It is generally diagnosed inthe ureters elongate and become straighter, which may improve valve function withof the reflux. Primary vesicoureteral reflux has a, which indicates that it may be genetic, but the exact reason for the defect is unknown.Occasionally, reflux nephropathy can occur due to, () resulting in blockage of urine outflow out of the bladder or the ureters, or urinary system dysfunction. These include the following:When a diagnosis of reflux nephropathy is suspected, for example in a child with recurrent urinary infections or a strong family history is present, one or more of the following tests may be performed before a diagnosis of reflux nephropathy is made.Testing is recommended in the following situations:The urine may be examined to look for presence of pus cells or other evidence of urinary infection and for presence of protein indicating kidney damage.Blood tests are done to measure kidney function and to look for other causes of kidney damage.This is an imaging test using sound waves (the sound waves are too high pitched for humans to hear). A probe is pressed gently on the skin, with some jelly applied on the skin to make a good contact. Ultrasound is painless, non-invasive and harmless, and can easily be performed on babies as well as older people.Ultrasound performed at 20 weeks of pregnancy may identify enlarged and swollen kidneys in the fetus. These babies may be investigated for VUR following birth.The test can determine the size and shape of the kidneys, and reveal enlarged ureters (tubes from kidney to bladder). It can also detect if the bladder empties fully. However, ultrasound cannot say if VUR is present. Therefore other tests may be necessary.In an IVU/IVP, images of the kidneys and ureters are captured by a series of x-ray pictures following injection of an x-ray contrast dye into the arm which will delineate the structures more clearly. This test also may not show presence of VU reflux with 100% certainty.Micturating’ means passing urine. Cystogram refers to imaging of the bladder. In micturating cystourethrogram (MCUG), a hollow tube (catheter) is passed into the bladder from the urethra and x ray contrast dye is injected into the bladder. While the person passes urine, images of the bladder are obtained. This test can determine the presence of reflux and assess the need for surgery.- In some cases, the interior of the bladder can be visualized using a specialised called cystoscope. During cystoscopy , performed by urologists, the doctor may be able to see abnormal ureters, or take pictures during the procedure which may show the presence of VUR.- This is a specialized imaging scan performed by injecting a slightly radio-active fluid into the bladder though a tube. Similar to MCUG, images of the bladder are obtained when the patient is passing urine. Radiation exposure is equivalent to or less than in MCUG.are other advanced imaging techniques that can be used if other tests come out as non-diagnostic.Vesicoureteric reflux (VUR) is. Grades 1 and 2 indicate mild disease whereas Grades 3,4 and 5 indicate more severe disease.Theof the VUR. Most children outgrow the VUR with spontaneous resolution by 5 years and treatment may be required only in their preschool years.Children who have VUR should also beChildren with BBD symptoms such as constipation, fecal incontinence, sudden urge to pass urine, daytime wetting, or pain in the genital area are at greater risk of kidney damage due to infection.Children with mild degree of VUR may beto treat urinary infections. These children should have regular urine tests to rule out urinary infections and ultrasound scans periodically to ensure the kidneys are normal and not getting damaged.Children with more severe VUR and presence of BBD may be givenwhiletreating the BBD as well. They should undergo periodic urine examinations and ultrasound scans to monitor for scarring or damage to the kidneys.Children who. Surgery may be recommended to treat severe VUR and prevent kidney damage and scarring. The following types of surgery are usually performed:The initial procedure that is usually recommended is to inject a gel into the terminal portion of the ureter within the bladder. This reduces gap, preventing urine reflux out of the bladder into the ureters, without obstructing urine flowing into the bladder.This is a quick procedure usually done as a day procedure. It can be done on babies and children of any age. The child will usually be discharged on the same day.Ureteric reimplantation is a more invasive procedure done under general anesthesia and requires a slightly longer hospital stay. The procedure involves disconnecting the ends of the ureters from the bladder and re-connecting them at the proper angle to create a valve mechanism.Following either of the above procedures, there is a reduction in VUR with reduced risk of kidney damage. However, longterm followup is required to ensure that the kidneys are normal.Secondary VUR is treated by managing the blockage causing the reflux. Depending on the cause, treatment may be:The scarring of the kidneys due to repeated infection and inflammation following VUR can result in the following complications: