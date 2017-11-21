Vesicoureteric Reflux and Reflux Nephropathy

What is Reflux Nephropathy?

Normally urine is formed in the kidneys and flows in the downward direction into the ureters and then into the urinary bladder where it remains until the person voids the urine via the urethra. The urine in the bladder will not flow backwards into the ureters as this is prevented by a special mechanism at the junction of the ureters and the bladder. The ureters enter the muscular bladder through a tunnel at an angle. When the bladder contracts, the openings of the ureters close thereby preventing backflow of the urine.



Reflux refers to something which passes or flows backwards. In reflux nephropathy, the urine flows in the reverse direction from the bladder back into the ureter and then up into the kidneys. The phenomenon of the backward flow of urine from the bladder into the ureter is termed “vesicoureteric reflux”, vesico referring to the urinary bladder. It can occur on one or both sides.