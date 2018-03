Prenatal Screening Test

Got your pregnancy test positive! It’s one of the most amazing feelings for couples. Here starts the nine months desperate wait to hold your baby in your arms. These nine months bring to you different experiences in and around you, including granny advice, doctor visits and multiple screenings.Expectant mothers are advised several screening tests during their 40 weeks of pregnancy, even those whose chances of having a baby with a defect are low, to ensure no defect, good health and normal development of the fetus. A pregnant woman is advised multiple pre-natal screening tests in first and second trimester to check the health and development of the baby. These tests are absolutely safe and non-invasive.The major objective of these tests is to rule out the genetic and developmental abnormalities in the baby. Every woman stands a small chance of having a baby with chromosomal anomaly or neural tube defect . Some women may fall under high risk category. The routine screening tests that are usually done don’t give a definitive diagnosis. Therefore, women in high risk category are further advised to undergo advanced screening tests to confirm the chances of baby being born with a genetic disorder or a developmental birth defect.