What is Pinguecula?

Pinguecula (pronounced as “pin-GWEK-yoo-lah”, plural is pingueculae) is a common lesion of the eye. It is a yellow, or yellowish-white, opaque, soft, harmless, small growth found on the sclera (white part of the eye), in between both the eyelids. It is derived from the Latin word “Pinguis” which means “Fat”,because of its appearance to fat tissue; however it does not contain any fat.



