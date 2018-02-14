What is Paranoia?

Paranoia is having a false belief or delusion. Paranoia is a relatively rare syndrome that was first characterized by Dr. Kraepelin in 1899. It is a symptom of individuals when they feel (rather irrationally) that others are targeting or threatening them through comments or actions. A paranoid individual develops an abnormal and intense suspicion and mistrust in other people and fails to have a social life. Paranoia is a predominant symptom of three disorders namely paranoid personality disorder, schizophrenia, and delusional disorders. Paranoid individuals suffer from permanent delusions. The delusions vary from jealousy, hypochondria to persecution.



It is interesting to note that paranoia is not just observed in psychotic patients but the general population as well.



