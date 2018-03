Ototoxicity of a substance means that the substance is toxic or poisonous to the ear. The toxic effects occur in specific parts of the inner ear like the cochlea which is involved in hearing, the vestibular system which is responsible for balance, and /or the vestibulo-cochlear nerve which carries signals from the ear to the brain.Ototoxicity therefore results in sensorineural hearing loss, tinnitus or balance disorders. The effects of ototoxicity can be temporary or permanent. The hearing loss can be unilateral hearing loss (hearing loss in one ear) or bilateral hearing loss (hearing loss in both ears).