Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

What is Multitasking? Is it a Special Skill?

Multitaskingisdealing with more than one task at the same time or processing multiple tasks at one time. Multitasking takes place when someone tries to perform more than one task simultaneously, switching from one task to another, or performing two or more tasks in rapid succession.



For example, driving a car, talking on your mobile phone and eating a sandwich at the same time is multitasking. You think that you are getting more things done in the same amount of time it takes to do a single thing. True, you may be doing all those things but studies show that the performance of people who multitask is much less than those who concentrate on one task at a time. In fact, the quality of output drops during multitasking.



