Menstrual Migraine - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention

Migraine occurs predominantly in women and has been found to be influenced by factors such as menarche, pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives and menopause. All these point to a hormonal role in its causation. The original study linking menstrual migraine to dipping hormonal (estrogen) levels was published injournal in 1972. Headaches that occur 2-3 days before the onset of periods and during the menstrual flow, which are typically more severe than headaches occurring at other times, and are influenced by bright light could be menstrual migraine.