Involuntary muscle twitching under the skin (called fasciculation)

Muscle cramps or stiffness

Myotonia or pain

Isaacs’ Syndrome also called Neuromyotonia is hyperexcitability of nerves that causes spontaneous muscular activity and the classical three symptoms to diagnose the condition are:It is a rare disorder that causes exhaustion and overall discomfort even during sleep.There may also be excessive sweating in association with the muscle stiffness. The condition can manifest itself at any age from birth to adult life.