What are the Causes of Isaacs’ Syndrome?

Acquired

Hereditary

Consequence of an underlying cancer in the body

What are the Symptoms of Isaacs’ Syndrome?

Muscle weakness

Progressive stiffness

Diminished reflexes

Delayed muscle relaxation

Muscle wasting

Increased sweating

Calf muscle hypertrophy

Muscle fibrillation

Weight loss

How do you Treat Isaacs’ Syndrome?

Anticonvulsants, including phenytoin and carbamazepine, usually provide significant relief from the stiffness, muscle spasms, and pain

Plasma exchange

Intravenous immunoglobin IgG

Botox injections

Immunosuppressants, such as Prednisone

Cannabis

Steroids

ACTH injections

Rituximab

