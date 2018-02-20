What is Hypopituitarism?

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder of the pituitary gland in which the gland is unable to produce one or more of its eight different hormones in sufficient quantities. If there is a decreased secretion of one specific pituitary hormone, the condition is known as selective hypopituitarism, but if there is reduced secretion of most or all pituitary hormones, it is known as panhypopituitarism.



The pituitary gland is a small pea-sized gland located at the base of the brain, and closely connected with the hypothalamus. It has two lobes: the anterior pituitary, which consists of hormone-producing cells and the posterior pituitary, which consists of nervous tissue branching out of the hypothalamus. Hormones such as antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which regulates the osmolarity of the blood, and oxytocin, which regulates the contractions of the uterus during childbirth and breastfeeding are secreted by the posterior pituitary gland.



