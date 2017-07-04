How to Cope with Cancer Pain

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Among the various comorbidities occurring in cancer patients, pain is one of the most common symptoms. It has a negative impact on the patient’s functional status and quality of life, and may be experienced at the time of diagnosis, during active treatment, or after treatment has ended. According to a World Health Organization report, pain occurs in 20% to 50% of patients with cancer and roughly 80% of patients with advanced-stage cancer experience moderate to severe pain.