How is Hepatorenal Syndrome Caused? The liver receives blood from two main sources, the portal vein which brings nutrient-rich blood (which also contains toxins and drugs) to the liver from the digestive tract and the hepatic arteries, which provide additonal oxygen of the liver. The hepatic arteries form a part of the splanchnic circulation, which also supplies oxygen-rich blood to other abdominal organs like the stomach, intestines, pancreas and spleen.





Hepatorenal syndrome refers tothat may occur in patients suffering from cirrhosis (advanced liver disease) with ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity). Hepatorenal -refers to the liver whilerefers to the kidneys. Thei.e. there is no primary kidney disease accounting for the kidney failure.The diagnosis of hepatorenal syndrome is based on a combination of clinical and laboratory parameters. Liver transplantation is the definitive form of treatment, which may provide the chance of a recovery. Short-term therapies aim to prolong patient survival, enabling them to undergo a liver transplant.