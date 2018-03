Gas bloat syndrome is a common medical condition that affects many people. Gas or air builds up in the digestive tract causing discomfort and the symptoms associated with the disease. Gas includes all the odorless and vaporless constituents of air like carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and sometimes methane. The smell that arises from gas passed through the anus is due to the release of sulfur by bacteria in the stomach.Those who experience flatulence, do not actually produce excessive gas, but are sensitive and hence, react to the smallest of changes in the stomach. Most people experience bloating along with irritable bowel syndrome that is a condition in which the bowel movements keep fluctuating from constipation or diarrhea A bloated stomach can hinder healthy daily living. While it is not a life-threatening condition, it can deeply affect one’s personal and professional life. For some, the gassy feeling and discomfort is temporary and infrequent, while for many others it is a persistent condition. Stomach gas is expelled from the system by burping or passing it through the rectum as flatus. An average adult produces 1-4 pints of gas and passes gas around 14-23 times a day.