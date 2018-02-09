What is Food Intolerance?

Some persons experience an unpleasant physical reaction (nausea, vomiting, bloating) upon ingesting certain foods making them unwell. Adverse reactions to foods are seen commonly and can be broadly divided into two categories, namely food allergy and food intolerance. It is essential to distinguish between food allergies and other food-related illnesses because the treatment is different.



Food intolerance also termed non-IgE (immunoglobulin E) mediated food hypersensitivity or non-allergic food hypersensitivity involves difficulty in digesting certain foods. It should be distinguished from a food allergy which is an immune system mediated reaction.