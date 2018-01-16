Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tubes - Overview

The fallopian tubes (or simply tubes) are paired tubular structures, one on either side of the uterus (womb). They link the ovaries to the uterus. In women of reproductive age, the ovaries produce eggs (ova) that travel via the fallopian tubes to the uterus. The egg may either develop into a fetus after fertilization by a sperm, or is expelled during menstruation in the absence of fertilization. Typically, an egg is discharged from an ovary into the fallopian tube of the same side every month. The movement of the egg to the uterus is aided by fine hair like projections (cilia) that line the inner surface of the fallopian tube.

