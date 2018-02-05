What are the Types of Euphoria?

Music-induced Euphoria: Music is an undefined or abstract stimulus that can stimulate feelings of euphoria, heightened pleasure, and arousal. This occurs due to stimulation of the reward center of the brain.

A state of euphoria is often experienced during the act of sexual intercourse, which occurs due to stimulation of the pleasure centers in the limbic system of the brain. Hypoxia-induced Euphoria: Strangling can cause suffocation, as a result of which the brain is deprived of oxygen. Intentional suffocation for brief periods can cause a state of euphoria. However, this is a very risky behavior as it can accidentally cause death. Altitude sickness can also cause euphoria.

What are the Causes of Euphoria?

Mental Disorders: These include unipolar depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and cyclothymic personality disorder.

These include certain neurological disorders such as petit mal seizures, multiple sclerosis, migraine, head injury, and head trauma, which often need to be treated by a neurologist or a neurosurgeon. Other Causes: Euphoria may be caused by hypoxia or oxygen deprivation (as occurs in altitude sickness or strangulation). Hyperthyroidism may also cause euphoria.

What are the Symptoms and Signs of Euphoria?

Extreme feeling of happiness and well-being

Mood swings

Hallucinations

Disorientation

Paranoia

Confusion

Restlessness

Anxiety

How do you Diagnose Euphoria?

Psychiatric Evaluation: The main aim of psychiatric evaluation is to get an understanding of the state of mind of the patient from his/her behavioral pattern in order to find the actual underlying cause of the problem.

Record of Mood Patterns: The psychiatrist will ask the patient to maintain a chart that records on a daily basis any mood changes, changes in sleep patterns and various other factors. This chart is very important for the psychiatrist to plan a treatment regimen for the patient.

How do you Treat Euphoria?

Mental Disorders: Underlying mental disorders are generally treated with medicines, with regular follow-up, supplemented with psychotherapy sessions.

Hypoxia: In case of hypoxia, the oxygen saturation is measured by pulse oximetry followed by the institution of corrective measures. In case of altitude sickness, prompt transfer to lower altitudes is required along with oxygen supplementation. Intentional asphyxia is generally prevalent among adolescents for experiencing euphoria. For preventing this type of euphoria, proper counselling is a must.

How do you Prevent Euphoria?

