Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Drugs and Cosmetic Act Schedules

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945

What are Schedule H Drugs?

List of Schedule H Drugs

Abacavir Abciximab Acamprosate Calcium Acebutolol Hydrochloride Aclarubicin Albendazole Alclometasone Dipropionate Actilyse Acyclovir Adenosine Adrenocorticotrophic Hormone (Acth) Alendronate Sodium Allopurinol Alpha chymotrypsin Alprazolam Alprostadil Amantadine Hydrochloride Amifostine Amikacin Sulphate Amiloride Hydrochloride View all Drugs Amineptine Aminoglutethimide Aminosalicylic Acid Amiodarone Hydrochloride Amitriptyline Amlodipine Besylate Amoscanate Amoxapine Amrinone Lactate Analgin Androgenic Anabolic, Oestrogenic & Progestational Substances Antibiotics Apraclonidine Aprotinin Organic Compound Of Arsenic Arteether Artemether Artesunate Articaine Hydrochloride Atenolol Atracurium Besylate Injection Atorvastatin Auranofin Azathioprine Aztreonam Bacampicillin Baclofen Balsalazide Bambuterol Barbituric Acid Basiliximab Benazepril Hydrochloride Benidipine Hydrochloride Benserazide Hydrochloride Betahistine Dihydrochloride Bethanidine Sulphate Bezafibrate Bicalutamide Biclotymol Bifonazole Bimatoprost Biperiden Hydrochloride Biphenyl Acetic Acid Bitoscanate Bleomycin Brimonidine Tartrate Bromhexine Hydrochloride Bromocriptine Mesylate Budesonide Bulaquine Bupiva Caine Hydrochloride Bupropion Buspirone Butenafine Hydrochloride Butorphanol Tartrate Cabergoline Calcium Dobesilate Candesartan Capecitabine Captopril Carbidopa Carbocisteine Carboplatin Carboquone Carisoprodol L-Carnitine Carteolol Hydrochloride Carvedilol Cefadroxyl Cefatoxime Sodium Cefazolin Sodium Cefdinir Cefepime Hydrochloride Cefetamet Pivoxil Cefpirome Cefpodoxime Poxetil Ceftazidime Pentahydrate Ceftizoxime Sodium Cefuroxime Celecoxib Centchroman Centbutindole Centpropazine Cetirizine Hydrochloride Chlordiazepoxide Chlormezanone Chlorpheniramine Maleate Chlorpromazine Chlorzoxazone Ciclopirox Olamine Cimetidine Cinnarizine Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride Monohydrate / Lactate Cisplatin Citalopram Hydrobromide Clarithromycin Clavulanic Acid Clidinium Bromide Clindamycin Clobazam Clobetasol Propionate Clobetasone -Butyrate Clofazimine Clofibrate Clonazepam Clonidine Hydrochloride Clopamide Clopidogrel Bisulphate Clostebol Acetate Clotrimazole Clozapine Codeine Colchicine Corticosteroids Cotrimoxazole Cyclandelate Cyclosporins Daclizumab Danazole Dapsone Desloratadine Desogestrol Dexrazoxane Dextranomer Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Dextropropoxyphene Diazepam Diazoxide Diclofenac Sodium/Potassium/Acid Dicyclomin Hydrochloride Didanosine Digoxine Dilazep Hydrochloride Diltiazem Dinoprostone Diphenoxylate, Its Salts Dipivefrin Hydrochloride Di-Sodium Pamidronate Disopyramide Docetaxel Domperidone Donepezil Hydrochloride Dopamine Hydrochloride Dothiepin Hydrochloride Doxapram Hydrochloride Doxazosin Mesylate Doxepin Hydrochloride Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Drotrecogin-Alpha Ebastine Econozole Efavirenz Enalapril Maleate Mefenamic Acid Epinephrine Epirubicine Eptifibatide Ergot, Alkaloids Of Whether Hydrogenated Or Not, Their Homologoues, Salts Esomeprazole Estradiol Succinate Estramustine Phosphate Etanercept Ethacridine Lactate Ethambutol Hydrochloride Ethamsylate Ethinyloestradiol Ethionamide Etidronate Disodium Etodolac Etomidate Etoposide Exemestane Famciclovir Famotidine Fenbendazole Fenofibrate Fexofenadine Finasteride Flavoxate Hydrochloride -Fluorouracil Fludarabine Flufenamic Acids Flunarizine Hydrochloride Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Flupenthixol Fluphenazine Enanthate And Decanoate Flurazepam Flurbiprofen Flutamide Fluticasone Propionate Fluvoxamine Maleate Formestane Fosfestril Sodium Fosinopril Sodium Fosphenytoin Sodium Fotemustine Gabapentin Galanthamine Hydrobromide Gallamine, Its Salts, Its Quaternary Compound Gancyclovir Ganirelix Gatifloxacin Gemcitabine Gemfibrozil Gemtuzumab Genodeoxycholic Acid Gliclazide Glimepiride Glucagon Glycopyrrolate Glydiazinamide Goserelin Acetate Granisetron Guanethidine Gugulipid Halogenated Hydroxyquinolines Haloperidol Heparin Hepatitis B. Vaccine Hyaluronidase Hydrocortisone -Butyrate Hydrotalcite Hydroxyzine Ibuprofen Idebenone Indapamide Imipramine Indinavir Sulphate Indomethacin Insulin Human Interferon Intravenous Fat Emulsion Iobitridol Iohexol Iopamidol Iomeprol Iopromide Irbesartan Irinotecan Hydrochloride Iron Preparation For Parenteral Use Isepamicine Isocarboxazid Isoflurane Isonicotinic Acid Hydrazine And Other-Hydrazine Derivatives Of Isonicotinic Acid Isosorbide Dinitrate/ Mononitrate Isotretinoin Isoxsuprine Itopride Ketamine Hydrochloride Ketoconazole Ketoprofen Ketorolac Tromethamine Labetalol Hydrochloride Lacidipine Lamivudine Lamotrigine Latanoprost Leflunomide Lercanidipine Hydrochloride Letrozole Leuprolide Acetate Levamisole Levarterenol Levobunolol Levocetirizine Levodopa Levofloxacin Levovist Lidoflazine Linezolid Lithium Carbonate Lofepramine Decanoate Loperamide Lorazepam Losartan Potassium Loteprednol Lovastatin Loxapine Mebendazole Mebeverine Hydrochloride Medroxy Progesterone Acetate Mefenamic Acid Mefloquine Hydrochloride Megestrol Acetate Meglumine Iocarmate Melagenina Melitracen Hydrochloride Meloxicam Mephenesin, Its Esters Mephentermine Meropenem Mesterolone Metaxalone Methicillin Sodium Methocarbamol Methotrexate Metoclopramide Metoprolol Tartrate Metrizamide Metronidazole Mexiletine Hydrochloride Mianserin Hydrochloride Miconazole Midazolam Mifepristone Milrinone Lactate Miltefosine Minocycline Minoxidil Mirtazapine Misoprostol Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Mizolastine Moclobemide Mometasone Furoate Montelukast Sodium Morphazinamide Hydrochloride Mosapride Moxifloxacin Mycophenolate Mofetil Nadifloxacin Nadolol Nafarelin Acetate Nalidixic Acid Naproxen Narcotics Drugs Listed In Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, Natamycin Nateglinide N-Butyl--Cyanoacrylate Nebivolol Nebumetone Nelfinavir Mesilate Netilmicin Sulphate Nevirapine Nicergoline Nicorandil Nifedipine Nimesulide Nimustine Hydrochloride Nitrazepam Nitroglycerin Norethisterone Enanthate Norfloxacin Octylonium Bromide Ofloxacin Olanzapine Omeprazole Ornidazole Orphenadrine Orthoclone Sterile Oxazepam Oxazolidine Oxcarbazepine Oxethazaine Hydrochloride Oxiconazole Oxolinic Acid Oxprenolol Hydrochloride Oxybutynin Chloride Oxyfedrine Oxymetazoline Oxyphenbutazone Oxytocin Ozothine Paclitaxel Pancuronium Bromide Pantoprazole Para-Amino Benzene Sulphonamide, Its Salts & Derivatives Parp-Amino Salicylic Acid, Its Salts, Its Derivatives Parecoxib Paroxetine Hydrochloride D-Penicillamine Pentazocine Pentoxifylline Pepleomycin Phenelzine Sulphate Phenobarbital Phenothiazine, Derivatives Of And Salts Of Its Derivatives Phenylbutazone Pimozide Pindolol Pioglitazone Hydrochloride Piracetam Piroxicam Pituitary Gland, Active Principles Of, Not Otherwise Specified In this Schedule And Their Salts Polidocanol Polyestradiol Phosphate Poractant Alfa Praziquantel Prednimustine Prednisolone Stearoylglycolate Prenoxdiazin Hydrochloride Promazine Hydrochloride Promegestone Propafenon Hydrochloride Propanolol Hydrochloride Propofol Protristyline Hydrochloride Pyrazinamide Pyrvinium Quetiapine Fumerate Quinapril Quinidine Sulphate Rabeprazole Racecadotril Raloxifene Hydrochloride Ramipril Hydrochloride Ranitidine Rauwolfia, Alkaloids Of, Their Salts, Derivatives Of The Alkaloids Or Rauwolfia Reboxetine Repaglinide Reproterol Hydrochloride Rilmenidine Riluzole Risperidone Ritonavir Ritodrine Hydrochloride Rituximab Rivastigmine Rocuronium Bromide Ropinirole Rosoxacin Rosiglitazone Maleate Salbutamol Sulphate Salicyl-Azo-Sulphapyridine Salmon Calcitonin Saquinavir Satranidazole Secnidazole Septopal Beads & Chains Serratiopeptidase Sertraline Hydrochloride Sibutramine Hydrochloride Sildenafil Citrate Simvastatin Sirolimus Sisomicin Sulphate S-Neominophagen Sodium Picosulphate Sodium Cromoglycate Sodium Hyaluronate Sodium Valproate Sodium And Meglumine Iothalamates Somatostatin Somatotropin Sotalol Sparfloxacin Spectinomycin Hydrochloride Spironolactone Stavudine Sucralfate Sulphadoxine Sulphamethoxine Sulphamethoxypyridazine Sulphaphenazole Sulpiride Sulprostone Hydrochloride Sumatriptan Tacrine Hydrochloride Tamsulosin Hydrochloride Trapidil Tegaserod Maleate Teicoplanin Telmisartan Temozolamide Terazosin Terbutaline Sulphate Terfenadine Terizidone Terlipressin Testosterone Undecoanoate Teratolol Hydrochloride Thalidomide Thiacetazone Thiocolchicoside Thiopropazate, Its Salts Thymogene Thymosin-Alpha Tiaprofenic Acid Tibolone Timolol Maleate Tinidazole Tizanidine Tobramycin Tolfenamic Acid Topiramate Topotecan Hydrochloride Tramadol Hydrochloride Tranexamic Acid Tranylcypromine, Its Salts Trazodone Tretinoin Trifluperazine Trifluperidol Hydrochloride Triflusal Trimetazidine Dihydrochloride Trimipramine Tripotassium Dicitrate Bismuthate Tromantadine Hydrochloride Urokinase Valsartan Vasopressin Vecuronium Bromide Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Verapamil Hydrochloride Verteporfin Vincristine Sulphate Vinblastine Sulphate Vindesine Sulphate Vinorelbine Tartrate Xipamide Zidovudine Hydrochloride Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Zoledronic Acid Zolpidem Zopiclone Zuclopenthixol

Why was Schedule H1 Introduced

List of Schedule H1 Drugs

Alprazolam Balofloxacin Buprenorphine Capreomycin Cefdinir Cefditoren Cefepime Cefetamet Cefexime Cefoperazone Cefotaxime Cefpirome Cefpodoxime Ceftazidime Ceftibuten Ceftizoxime Ceftriaxone Chlordiazepoxide Clofazimine Codeine Cycloserine Diazepam Diphenoxylate Doripenem Ertapenem Etambutol HCl Ethinamide Feropenem Gemifloxacin Imipenem Isoniazid Levofloxacin Meropenem Midazolam Moxifloxacin Nitrazepam Pentazocine Prulifloxacin Pyrazinamide Ribabutin Rafampicin Sodium Para-aminosalicylate Sparfloxacin Thiacetazone Tramadol Zolpidem

drug regulatory body schedules the drugs according to their therapeutic effect.differentiates prescription drugs, narcotic and psychotropic substances, over the counter drugs and medical devices, with a view to promote safety in public health.This scheduling system helps law makers, law enforcers, and healthcare professionals identify the nature of existing as well as new drugs.The Drugs and Cosmetic Rules of 1945 allocated provisions for the classification of the drugs under various given schedules including details regarding the storage, display, sale and the prescription of an individual schedule.The prominent schedules included Schedule G, H, X, J.Other schedules included A,B,C,E,F,K,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,Y. Schedule F has sub-categories of F -I, F-II,F-III and F-F while schedule P has a sub category called P-I.This schedule contains a list of drugs that can be sold only against the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. Another provision needs to be followed is that, only the required amount of medications mentioned in the prescription can be dispensed. These drugs can be supplied only to the licensed parties.As per the notification on 16th March 2006 released by the Department of Health under the Ministry of Health and family welfare there are 536drugs.The original list contained 510 drugs but this has been revised by the Drugs TechnicalAdvisory Board, and the present list includes about 536 drugs.The schedule H1 drugs were mainly allocated to restrict the selling of antibiotics through over the counter (OTC) sales, after it was noted that any number of these drugs could be bought from pharmacies across India without any limitations.Irrational prescribing of antibiotics and other drugs by doctors and chemists lacking a registered pharmacist has contributed to the increasing antibiotics resistance and tolerance of psychotropics. In response to these serious issues, antibiotic forums, scientific meetings and symposiums were conducted by medical fraternity and various educational institutions.As a result, the Government of India issued a gazette notification, GSR 588 (E) dated on 30. 08. 2013 regarding schedule H1 Drugs which shows the importance of this schedule.The schedule H1 drug includes 3rd & 4th generation antibiotics, anti-tuberculosis drugs and certain habit-forming drugs like psychotropic drugs.To dispense these drugs two main criteria have to be followed strictly.1) The drug supplied under the schedule H1 specification should be recorded in aThis register has to be maintained confidentially up to three years and should be open for inspection.2) The schedule H1 drugs should be labeled with the, clearly displayed on the left top corner of the drug label. The label should also bear the following words in a box with a red border.The schedule H1 drug list, however, shows no limitation of using the drugs as topicals or for external use such as in ophthalmic, ear or nose preparations.It is a known fact that a gazette notification alone will not help. Apart from this several measures have to be executed by the respective authorities at all levels.They are as follows:a) Surveillance of OTC salesb) Studying patterns of antibiotic sensitivity and resistancec) Launching of appropriate antibiotic and psychotrophic policies in a healthcare facilityd) Creating awareness about rational use of antibiotics in all levels of medical setups including teaching medical institutionse) Conducting frequent pharmacy inspectionsIllegal drug trafficking activities can be eliminated by categorizing drugs as scheduled drugs; this ensures patient health and safety. Ultimately, the registered pharmacists should firmly understand their responsibility in adequately managing drugs being sold through their pharmacy under the drugs regulatory law.