What is Cushing’s Syndrome?

Cushing’s syndrome is a group of symptoms caused due to high levels of cortisol in the body. It is also called as hypercortisolism. It is an endocrine disorder.



Every year, approximately 2-3 people per million suffer with Cushing’s syndrome. Generally, it affects people of 20-50 years of age and women are affected three times more often than men. Further, a not so severe form of Cushing’s syndrome without all the symptoms is more common. This syndrome has also been found to occur in other animals including dogs, cats and horses.

