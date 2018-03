Copper is an essential trace element needed for several vital functions. However, its level should be tightly regulated as an accumulation of copper in tissues can cause serious organ damage. This balance is maintained through excretion of excess copper through the bile into feces.



Dietary copper is absorbed from the upper small intestine and transported to the liver bound to protein albumin. From the liver, it is transported to the peripheral tissues bound to a protein ceruloplasmin (nearly 95%) and a small amount bound to albumin. Free copper is highly toxic and hence it is tightly bound to proteins.

What is Copper Deficiency?

Prevalence of Copper Deficiency



An Indian study found that the prevalence of copper deficiency can be as high as 30% in Indians suffering from hair loss.

A study from Chile found that the prevalence of copper deficiency was 2.3% in Chilean women of childbearing age.



A study from USA found that patients who underwent Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery exhibited a prevalence of copper deficiency of 9.6%.



Functions of Dietary Copper

Improves absorption of iron

Improves brain function

Maintains healthy metabolism

Maintains bone and joint health

Promotes healthy skin

Alleviates throat infections

Helps in the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells (RBC)

Promotes heart health

Boosts immune function

Dietary Sources of Copper

Bananas

Zucchini

Liver

Oysters

Fish

Nuts and seeds

Beans

What are the Causes of Copper Deficiency?

Bariatric Surgery: This type of surgery is also known as gastric bypass surgery and is aimed at weight reduction for obese patients. Since the normal pathway of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract is altered, the absorption of copper, vitamin B 12 , iron and other micronutrients are appreciably hampered.

This type of surgery is also known as gastric bypass surgery and is aimed at weight reduction for obese patients. Since the normal pathway of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract is altered, the absorption of copper, vitamin B , iron and other micronutrients are appreciably hampered. Zinc Toxicity: Zinc is contained in most multivitamin/micronutrient supplements. Therapeutically, zinc is used for treating various ailments, including sinusitis, celiac disease, sickle cell anemia, as well as ulcers. Zinc is also a component of denture creams. Too much use of zinc for medical applications can cause copper deficiency.

Zinc is contained in most multivitamin/micronutrient supplements. Therapeutically, zinc is used for treating various ailments, including sinusitis, celiac disease, sickle cell anemia, as well as ulcers. Zinc is also a component of denture creams. Too much use of zinc for medical applications can cause copper deficiency. Menkes Disease: This is also called Kinky Hair Syndrome, a hereditary disease, which occurs due to a defective gene. It is characterized by weak muscle tone, seizures, low body temperature and steel colored rough hair. Menkes disease is usually fatal and causes abnormalities in copper metabolism, leading to copper deficiency.

What are the Symptoms and Signs of Copper Deficiency?

Fatigue and exhaustion

Hypochromic anemia

Iron and vitamin B12 deficiency

Confusion

Irritability

Loss of coordination

Depression

Neutropenia

Neuropathy – numbness, tingling sensation

Osteoporosis / brittle bones

Abnormally white or gray hair

Arthritis

Falling ill frequently

Unexplained weight loss

Skin inflammation, bruising, and sores

Stunted growth and development in children

Muscle and joint pain

How do you Diagnose Copper Deficiency?

Copper in plasma (normal range 70 to 140 micrograms per deciliter)

Copper in urine (24-hour urine sample)

Ceruloplasmin in plasma

Liver biopsy (rare)

How do you Treat Copper Deficiency?

Drug Interaction with Copper

Penicillamine: Copper interacts strongly with penicillamine, which is used to treat Wilson’s disease. In this disease, excess copper builds-up in the organs. The drug binds the copper and excretes it through the urine.

Copper interacts strongly with penicillamine, which is used to treat Wilson’s disease. In this disease, excess copper builds-up in the organs. The drug binds the copper and excretes it through the urine. NSAIDs: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and naproxen have been reported to interact with copper, as a result of which the anti-inflammatory effects are increased appreciably.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and naproxen have been reported to interact with copper, as a result of which the anti-inflammatory effects are increased appreciably. Oral Contraceptives and HRT: Women taking oral contraceptives or those undergoing post-menopausal hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with estrogen can cause a rise in the serum levels of copper. Therefore, copper supplements must be avoided while undergoing these types of therapy.

Women taking oral contraceptives or those undergoing post-menopausal hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with estrogen can cause a rise in the serum levels of copper. Therefore, copper supplements must be avoided while undergoing these types of therapy. Cimetidine: This drug is used to treat gastric ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Cimetidine can cause a rise in the serum levels of copper, which can lead to liver damage.

This drug is used to treat gastric ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Cimetidine can cause a rise in the serum levels of copper, which can lead to liver damage. Nifedipine: This drug is a calcium channel blocker and is used to treat angina and high blood pressure (hypertension). Nifedipine can cause depletion of copper in RBCs upon prolonged use.

This drug is a calcium channel blocker and is used to treat angina and high blood pressure (hypertension). Nifedipine can cause depletion of copper in RBCs upon prolonged use. Allopurinol: This drug is used in the treatment of gout. Studies suggest that allopurinol can decrease the serum levels of copper.

This drug is used in the treatment of gout. Studies suggest that allopurinol can decrease the serum levels of copper. Zinc: Studies have suggested that prolonged zinc supplementation in the diet could hamper the absorption of copper in the intestine, leading to a depletion of copper stores in the body.

