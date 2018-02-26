Copper Metabolism - Overview

Copper is an essential trace element needed for several vital functions. However, its level should be tightly regulated as an accumulation of copper in tissues can cause serious organ damage. This balance is maintained through excretion of excess copper through the bile into feces.



Dietary copper is absorbed from the upper small intestine and transported to the liver bound to protein albumin. From the liver, it is transported to the peripheral tissues bound to a protein ceruloplasmin (nearly 95%) and a small amount bound to albumin. Free copper is highly toxic and hence it is tightly bound to proteins.