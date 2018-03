1

3

Brugada syndrome (BrS) is a recently identified disorder.Spanish cardiologists Pedro Brugada and Joseph Brugada reported it as a distinct clinical syndrome in 1992.Brugada syndrome (BrS) is acharacterized by an abnormal electrocardiogram [ECG] due to ventricular arrhythmias. Brugada syndrome is characterized by the presence ofin leads Vto V. The main symptom iswhich may potentially result in sudden death without treatment.Many people who have Brugada syndrome are apparently asymptomatic, have structurally normal hearts and are unaware of their condition. An electrocardiogram (ECG) test can help detect Brugada pattern in such people. The signs and symptoms usually develop in adulthood though the diagnosis may be made at an early age.