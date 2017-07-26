What is Appendicitis in Children?

Appendicitis refers to inflammation of a small intestinal projection called the appendix.



Children often complain of stomach ache. From being a childish tantrum for skipping school to a serious medical condition, it could mean absolutely anything. The abdomen can be compared to a Pandora's box. Several organs are clustered together in there and any one of them can cause pain. Amongst these is a tiny, finger-shaped tubular projection from the intestines called the vermiform appendix. It has virtually no function but in case it gets inflamed, it can create havoc. Acute appendicitis refers to the inflammation of the appendix, resulting in fever, loss of appetite, severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

