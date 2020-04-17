by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2020 at 1:07 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Zoom Video Conferencing App, Warns Govt
The Cyber Coordination Centre (CCC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned that the well-known Zoom video conferencing app for meetings is not a safe platform.

In the advisory it is mentioned that "secure use of Zoom meeting platform is for private individuals and not for use of government offices or official purposes". The government said that CERT-In on the same lines had been informed on February 6 and March 30 this year clarifying that "Zoom is not a safe platform".

In a set of guidelines for the safety of private users, the CCC division of the MHA mentioned that "those private individuals who still would like to use Zoom for private purposes" should follow certain guidelines like prevention of unauthorized entry in conference room and unauthorized participants to carry out malicious activity on terminals of others in the conference. The advisory also suggested to "avoid 'DOS' attacks by restricting users through passwords and access grant".


Zoom app has apparently become a favorite and famous tool among people during the lockdown and it is being used by schools and many private players. "Most of the settings can be done by logging into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference," the guidelines from MHA mentions.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Fitness Apps Help You Stay Fit During Social Distancing
During social distancing, taking part in social media challenges and using fitness apps can help people stay fit, revealed health expert.
READ MORE
Gardening can Boost Your Body Image Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Love your body: Gardening can improve your body image and boost your self-esteem. So, hurry up, start spending more time in the garden to get a positive body image during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
Impact of Visiting ‘Just One Friend’ During COVID-19 Lockdown Illustrated
During COVID-19 lockdown, easing the social distancing rules so that each household could have contact with just one or two others would reconnect most households in a community, revealed a website.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care