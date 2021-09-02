Zinc Supplements Improve Fertility, Immunity During COVID-19 Pandemic

The pathophysiology of COVID-19, particularly in relation to reproductive function was reviewed by Dr. Abu-Soud and co-authors Ramya Sethuram, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellow, and medical student David Bai. It was found that zinc depletion was linked with the cytokine storm, which is the overreaction of the immune system that causes inflammation, tissue damage and possible organ failure. This can cause mitochondrial damage and an accumulation of reactive oxygen species in the immature egg and sperm which can prevent reproduction and conception.Dr Abu-Soud has said that zinc has beneficial effects as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent and could prevent or decrease the damage in the egg and sperm cells that result from the body's immune reaction to the virus.In the general population, zinc can be beneficial in increasing immunity and fighting the viral disease process and works by combating oxidative cell damage.Once widespread oxidative cell damage has occurred, zinc alone may be insufficient to reverse the process. Zinc can assist in improving disease progression in the mild and early phases by suppressing viral replication and preventing cell damage as a pro-antioxidantSource: Medindia