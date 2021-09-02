by Pooja Shete on  February 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM Coronavirus News
Zinc Supplements Improve Fertility, Immunity During COVID-19 Pandemic
Men and women attempting to conceive either naturally or through assisted reproduction during the COVID-19 pandemic can benefit by taking zinc supplements. The zinc supplements can prevent mitochondrial damage in young egg and sperm cells, as well as enhance immunity against the virus.

The research conducted by Wayne State University School of Medicine is published in the journal Reproductive Sciences.

In addition to benefiting couples attempting to conceive during the pandemic, zinc supplementation of up to a maximum of 50 mg per day for all adults could be beneficial in enhancing immunity and in fighting COVID-19 infection.


The pathophysiology of COVID-19, particularly in relation to reproductive function was reviewed by Dr. Abu-Soud and co-authors Ramya Sethuram, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellow, and medical student David Bai. It was found that zinc depletion was linked with the cytokine storm, which is the overreaction of the immune system that causes inflammation, tissue damage and possible organ failure. This can cause mitochondrial damage and an accumulation of reactive oxygen species in the immature egg and sperm which can prevent reproduction and conception.

Dr Abu-Soud has said that zinc has beneficial effects as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent and could prevent or decrease the damage in the egg and sperm cells that result from the body's immune reaction to the virus. Zinc supplements can improve embryo quality and potentially lessen some pregnancy complications.

In the general population, zinc can be beneficial in increasing immunity and fighting the viral disease process and works by combating oxidative cell damage.

Once widespread oxidative cell damage has occurred, zinc alone may be insufficient to reverse the process. Zinc can assist in improving disease progression in the mild and early phases by suppressing viral replication and preventing cell damage as a pro-antioxidant only if the supplement is administered to those infected with COVID-19 before the cytokine storm phase.

