Zika Virus Enters Rajasthan: One Woman Killed in Jaipur

by Rishika Gupta on  September 26, 2018 at 7:27 PM Indian Health News
Zika has invaded Rajasthan claiming one life in Jaipur. The Victim was an 85yearold woman from Rajasthan. National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed the Zika infection after the lab received the blood samples from the hospital the woman was admitted in.
Zika Virus Enters Rajasthan: One Woman Killed in Jaipur

The source of the infection has not been confirmed yet as 85-year-old did not travel abroad or come in contact with other such symptomatic patients.

The victim came to the Sawai Man Singh Medical College with body pain, weakness, joint pain and redness in the eyes.

