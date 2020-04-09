Zika Virus During Pregnancy can Affect the Fetal Brain

‘Congenital zika syndrome (CZS) is found to alter genes involved in neuron development, dysregulate neurotransmitters such as glutamate and even alter different types of collagen. They also affect genetic variants of key proteins involved in the development of the immune system and nervous system. These findings may explain the increased susceptibility to CZS in babies that have these genetic variants.’ Read More..

The researchers compared brain tissue from babies who died from CZS with tissue samples from babies that died from other causes.Nakaya said.The comparison revealed several anomalies in the brains of the babies with CZS.Nakaya said.The researchers integrated transcriptomics and proteomics data to identify microRNAs (miRNAs) that do not encode proteins but regulate gene expression and may be linked to CZS.One of these, mir-17-5p, was found in previous research to be associated with viral infection in cultured astrocytes, the most abundant type of central nervous system cell.Nakaya said.The extracellular matrix is an array of macromolecules secreted by cells that acts as a structural scaffold that regulates cell differentiation and tissue growth and contributes to organ maintenance, among other functions.The bioinformatics part of the study was intense because of the enormous volume of data generated, according to Nakaya.Science takes time, and this is not always understood, Nakaya added.he said.The raw data are publicly available so that the scientific community can perform their own analyses and investigate in depth the role of every molecule described in the paper.Source: Eurekalert