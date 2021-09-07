by Colleen Fleiss on  July 9, 2021 at 1:49 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kerala
In Kerala, cases of Zika virus have been reported, said Health Minister Veena George.

"This is the first time that Zika virus has been reported in Kerala... a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported at a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache and rashes last month.

The first results showed a mild positive sign of Zika virus and later from 19 samples tested, 13 also showed Zika positive. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune," she said.


"The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmits it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started," George added.

Zika virus can create complications for pregnant women.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Zika Fever
Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.
READ MORE
Study Shows How Zika Virus Passes from Mother to Fetus During Pregnancy
A new mechanism identified by researchers explains how Zika virus can pass from mothers to their children during pregnancy.
READ MORE
Asian Tiger Mosquito Presents Limited Risk for Zika Virus Outbreaks
The Asian tiger mosquito does not pose a major risk for Zika virus epidemics. Zika virus causes congenital deformities, fetal loss, or neurological problems in adults.
READ MORE
Zika Virus Affects Fetal Eye Development During Pregnancy but Not After Birth
Zika infection during the first trimester of pregnancy can impact fetal retinal development and cause congenital ocular anomalies.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisZika Fever