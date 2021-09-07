Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kerala

In Kerala, cases of Zika virus have been reported, said Health Minister Veena George.



"This is the first time that Zika virus has been reported in Kerala... a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported at a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache and rashes last month.

Zika virus can create complications for pregnant women.



"The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmits it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started," George added.

The first results showed a mild positive sign of Zika virus and later from 19 samples tested, 13 also showed Zika positive. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune," she said.