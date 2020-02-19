medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Zika Virus and Brain Damage to Newborns

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 19, 2020 at 11:17 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Due to Zika virus, more than 1,600 babies were born in Brazil with microcephaly, or abnormally small heads, from September 2015 through April 2016. The epidemic took health professionals by surprise because the virus had been known since 1947 and was not linked to birth defects.

Zika Virus and Brain Damage to Newborns
Zika Virus and Brain Damage to Newborns

As scientists scrambled to figure out what was going on, one fact stood out: 83% of microcephaly cases came from northeastern Brazil, even though Zika infections were recorded nationwide.

Show Full Article


Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis since have learned that the strain of virus circulating in the northeastern Brazilian state of Paraíba in 2015 was particularly damaging to the developing brain. Kevin Noguchi, PhD, an assistant professor of psychiatry and the study's senior author, spoke about the findings, which are available online in The Journal of Neuroscience.

How did you determine that the Paraíba strain was unusually harmful? We studied two strains of Zika virus - one from an outbreak in French Polynesia in 2013 that was associated with a low risk of microcephaly, and another from Paraíba in 2015. We infected one group of newborn mouse pups with one strain and a second group with the other strain. The brains of newborn mice are at a similar stage of development to a second-trimester human fetus, when Zika virus causes considerable damage. Each strain led to about the same number of deaths, but the brain damage in the surviving mice was dramatically different. The mice infected with the French Polynesian strain seemed to successfully fight off the infection within about two weeks after infection, and we did not see any additional signs of damage after that. In contrast, we saw neurodegeneration in the mice infected with the Paraíba strain up to 30 days later, and they had smaller brains.

Is that why babies born in Paraíba were at high risk of microcephaly? Maybe. It tells us that the strain from Paraíba was more capable of causing severe brain damage than the one from French Polynesia. It doesn't rule out other possibilities.

For instance, other environmental factors in Paraíba - such as dengue or other viruses that were circulating at the same time - could have affected Zika's ability to overwhelm the body's defenses and cause severe brain damage.

What is it about the Paraíba strain that made it so dangerous? That's our next step. We have started a collaboration with Dr. Luis Martínez-Sobrido, PhD, and his colleagues at the University of Rochester. They found a mutation in the Paraíba strain that may affect its virulence, or ability to cause disease.

If the Paraíba strain is so harmful, why didn't it cause an epidemic of microcephaly the next year? Everyone was bracing for another massive increase in microcephaly the next year, but it didn't happen. We also saw more limited increases of microcephaly in other parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, even as the virus spread into those areas. Nobody really knows why. It could be that pregnant women started wearing more insect repellant and putting screens on their windows. In Brazil, it could be that so many people got infected the first year that many pregnant women were immune the next year. It's also possible that the virus was just too virulent for its own good. If you kill your host, you also kill the opportunity to get passed on to the next person. So it could be that Zika reached peak virulence in 2015 and then evolved to be less virulent over time. That's another thing we'd like to find out.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism

Congenital hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid hormone in newborns. It is critical for normal development. T3, T4 and TSH levels should be measured in all newborns.

Ear Deformities

Ear deformities are structural and functional defects of the ear. They are caused due to aberrant embryological development, medications, genetic mutations, and other health syndromes.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Coma

Coma is a deep state of unconsciousness where the affected individual is alive but is not able to react or respond to external stimuli. The outcome ranges from full recovery to death.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Chicken PoxComaParkinsons DiseaseShigellosisParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life

Amnesia

Heavy School Bags may Boost Your Child's Abdominal Strength and Endurance
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive