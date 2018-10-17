medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Zika Cases Rise to 80 in Jaipur

by Iswarya on  October 17, 2018 at 9:42 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

J.P. Nadda, Union Health, and Family Welfare Minister ensured Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje that the Centre would continue full support for controlling the spread of Zika virus in the state.
Zika Cases Rise to 80 in Jaipur
Zika Cases Rise to 80 in Jaipur

The number of people infected with the Zika virus has now reached 80 in the state capital, the Ministry said in a statement.

He said that there was no shortage of medicines and testing kits, and those will be provided to the state as and when required.

Nadda called for measures, including intensive fumigation, to ensure vector control in the state.

The Minister also urged the people not to panic, but cooperate with the health officials for controlling the breeding of larvae.

According to the Ministry, 330 teams have already been deployed in the affected wards of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar, and about 434,515 people have been brought under surveillance.

Officials have been inspecting houses to detect larvae to control the mosquito-borne virus.

"86,903 houses have been surveyed. 74,483 larvae-breeding sites were detected. The health workers undertook on-the-spot source reduction, and containers were treated with temiphose," the Ministry said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Zika Fever

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed

Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed

Zika virus infection may be causing more pregnancy losses or stillborn babies than we believe. Therefore, it is important to screen all pregnant women living in areas where Zika virus infection is widespread.

Plug and Play Platform - Single-dose Vaccine for Zika Virus, HIV, Ebola

Plug and Play Platform - Single-dose Vaccine for Zika Virus, HIV, Ebola

Vaccines for diseases such as AIDS, zika, and ebola using a novel 'plug and play' viral platform has been developed by experts from GeoVax. This vaccine platform delivers single-dose vaccines that fully protect against emerging infectious diseases.

HIV Test Now Adapted for Quick and Easy Zika Virus Detection

HIV Test Now Adapted for Quick and Easy Zika Virus Detection

HIV test adapted for developing a rapid diagnostic test for Zika virus. Detection of Zika virus using reverse-transcription LAMP coupled with reverse dot blot analysis in saliva may enable quick detection of the virus.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive