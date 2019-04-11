Youth Who Self-harmed Were More Likely to Visit ED

The study included data on 403 805 youth aged 13-17 years who visited emergency departments in Ontario, Canada's largest province, between 2011 and 2013. Of the total number of youth, 5832 visited the emergency department following self-harm, and 5661 of them were matched with 10 731 control participants who visited the emergency department for other reasons. Youth who presented with self-harm, were older (by about a year) than controls and more likely to be female (79% vs. 48%)."Over and above an elevated suicide risk, having an emergency department visit related to self-harm is a predictor for recurrent visits to the emergency department and greater use of health services," write the authors.Almost one-third of the adolescents with visits for self-harm were either readmitted to hospital or had subsequent emergency department visits, which resulted in higher costs to the system. The adolescents with self-harm had $11 000 higher health system costs over five years than the matched control patients. The authors noted that this was a conservative estimate on the cost difference."Our results suggest that adolescents who present at the emergency department after self-harm would benefit from assessment for mental health or substance misuse disorders," write the authors.Although youth with self-harm were more likely to die by suicide, suicide was nevertheless an uncommon outcome (occurring in less than 1% of adolescents who presented to the emergency department following self-harm).The authors call for research into better ways to assess mental health in the emergency department and to connect emergency departments with community mental health services."If adolescents presenting with self-harm have mental health or substance misuse issues, they should be connected to evidence-based community services for treatment," the authors conclude.Source: Eurekalert