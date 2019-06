Your Table Salt may Contain Deadly Cyanide: US Lab Report

‘Leading firms in the edible salt manufacturing industry repackage industrial waste with hazardous chemicals like iodine and cyanide and market it as packaged edible salt, making people vulnerable to diseases.’

Nowhere in the world is potassium ferrocyanide - a deadly poison - is permitted for use in the edible salt industry or for that matter in any other food items, said Gupta, who has launched a mission "to rid salt of harmful substances, expose corrupt practices by the salt industry and help provide healthy and safe natural variants of salt to the masses"."Leading companies in the edible salt manufacturing industry simply repackage industrial waste laden with hazardous chemicals like iodine and cyanide and market it as packaged edible salt, making people vulnerable to diseases like cancer, hyperthyroidism, high blood pressure, impotence, obesity, kidney failures, etc.," he told media persons here.He accused the companies of adapting "dangerous and undisclosed processes such as bleaching, adding a plethora of dangerous chemicals like iodine and cyanide to 'refine' the salt."Gupta alleged that the poisonous cyanide compounds are freely used by leading salt manufacturers in India, while iodine, which is already present in natural salt, is artificially added, virtually rendering the salt a poison.He said that the country's natural salt industry - spread across Gujarat's Kutch, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had been systematically destroyed by successive governments which hailed "iodized salt" as a healthy alternative."Declaring salt from these salt pans, which is naturally suited for human consumption, as inedible is one of the biggest scams in post-Independent India. This is one of the worst cases of corporate greed and corruption with the livelihood of workers in the indigenous salt industry at stake," Gupta claimed.A strong nexus between the government and industrial lobbies are cheating workers of the indigenous pan salt industry, where it is found in natural form, but it sold at exorbitant prices, leaving the consumers with no choice but to buy the cheap, chemical-laced variants, he added.He accused the government departments entrusted with the task of ensuring quality standards in the production of branded salt of being "inert.""RTI applications show that none of the big salt manufacturers have applied for testing or licensing with the FSSAI, which - on its part - has been unambiguous on how refined salt is produced. Moreover, food testing labs in the country are not equipped to measure the quantity of cyanide in salt," he claimed.Source: IANS