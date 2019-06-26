medindia

Your Table Salt may Contain Deadly Cyanide: US Lab Report

by Iswarya on  June 26, 2019 at 11:32 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Premium brands of processed iodized salt sold in India allegedly contain alarming levels of carcinogenic and toxic components like potassium ferrocyanide, reveals a US lab report.
Your Table Salt may Contain Deadly Cyanide: US Lab Report
Your Table Salt may Contain Deadly Cyanide: US Lab Report

According to Shiv Shankar Gupta, Chairman of Godhum Grains & Farms Products, the test by American West Analytical Laboratories has revealed that potassium ferrocyanide levels are an alarmingly high in Sambhar Refined Salt at 4.71 mg/kg, at 1.85 mg/kg in Tata Salt and 1.90 mg/kg in Tata Salt Lite.

Show Full Article

Nowhere in the world is potassium ferrocyanide - a deadly poison - is permitted for use in the edible salt industry or for that matter in any other food items, said Gupta, who has launched a mission "to rid salt of harmful substances, expose corrupt practices by the salt industry and help provide healthy and safe natural variants of salt to the masses".

"Leading companies in the edible salt manufacturing industry simply repackage industrial waste laden with hazardous chemicals like iodine and cyanide and market it as packaged edible salt, making people vulnerable to diseases like cancer, hyperthyroidism, high blood pressure, impotence, obesity, kidney failures, etc.," he told media persons here.

He accused the companies of adapting "dangerous and undisclosed processes such as bleaching, adding a plethora of dangerous chemicals like iodine and cyanide to 'refine' the salt."

Gupta alleged that the poisonous cyanide compounds are freely used by leading salt manufacturers in India, while iodine, which is already present in natural salt, is artificially added, virtually rendering the salt a poison.

He said that the country's natural salt industry - spread across Gujarat's Kutch, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had been systematically destroyed by successive governments which hailed "iodized salt" as a healthy alternative.

"Declaring salt from these salt pans, which is naturally suited for human consumption, as inedible is one of the biggest scams in post-Independent India. This is one of the worst cases of corporate greed and corruption with the livelihood of workers in the indigenous salt industry at stake," Gupta claimed.

A strong nexus between the government and industrial lobbies are cheating workers of the indigenous pan salt industry, where it is found in natural form, but it sold at exorbitant prices, leaving the consumers with no choice but to buy the cheap, chemical-laced variants, he added.

He accused the government departments entrusted with the task of ensuring quality standards in the production of branded salt of being "inert."

"RTI applications show that none of the big salt manufacturers have applied for testing or licensing with the FSSAI, which - on its part - has been unambiguous on how refined salt is produced. Moreover, food testing labs in the country are not equipped to measure the quantity of cyanide in salt," he claimed.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Role of Iodine Supplements and Iodized Salts During Pregnancy and Nursing

Iodine is an important micronutrient that plays a vital role in the growth and brain development of the fetus during pregnancy and early postnatal life.

Iodised Salt: Good or Bad for Your Health?

Consuming iodized salt regularly could do more harm than good. Excess intake of iodine can cause several forms of rhythm disturbances in heart, and lead to heart failure.

Low Salt Diet for Good Health

Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

More News on:

Salt in Our Food Salt Scrub Tame your Salt Intake Smartly Low Salt Diet for Good Health 

What's New on Medindia

Bland Diet

Can Anticholinergic Drugs Increase Risk of Dementia?

World Vitiligo Day: Focus on Mental Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive