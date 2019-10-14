medindia

Your Paycheck can Impact Your Heart Health

by Iswarya on  October 14, 2019 at 3:02 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Significant change in income is associated with the risk of heart disease. People who suffer a financial setback and experience a large reduction in income are at a significantly raised risk of developing cardiovascular disease in long-term follow-up, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Cardiology.
Your Paycheck can Impact Your Heart Health
Your Paycheck can Impact Your Heart Health

Whether a significant change in income is associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) was the focus of this observational study.

Show Full Article


Previous research has indicated that having a higher income is associated with a lower risk of CVD; however, there is limited evidence on the association between changes in income and CVD.

Using data from the ongoing Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, this analysis included nearly 9,000 participants from four areas of the United States (Jackson, Mississippi; Washington County, Maryland; suburbs of Minneapolis; and Forsyth County, North Carolina) who were categorized based on changes in their reported income.

A drop in income of 50% or more was associated with a higher risk of CVD (including heart attack, fatal coronary heart disease, heart failure or stroke) during an average follow-up of 17 years, while a 50% or more increase in income was associated with a lower risk of CVD.

A limitation of the study is the possibility that participants who developed health issues may have been more likely to experience a decrease in income.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditis

What's New on Medindia

Hepatitis B can Now be Accurately Diagnosed with New Test: Here's How

General Anesthesia

New Cooling Device Reduces Toxic Emissions From Fridges and Air Conditioners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive