Your Paycheck can Impact Your Heart Health

Significant change in income is associated with the risk of heart disease. People who suffer a financial setback and experience a large reduction in income are at a significantly raised risk of developing cardiovascular disease in long-term follow-up, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

Whether a significant change in income is associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) was the focus of this observational study.



'Significant causes of income changes may cause chronic stress and may lead to heart disease. '





Using data from the ongoing Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, this analysis included nearly 9,000 participants from four areas of the United States (Jackson, Mississippi; Washington County, Maryland; suburbs of Minneapolis; and Forsyth County, North Carolina) who were categorized based on changes in their reported income.



A drop in income of 50% or more was associated with a higher risk of CVD (including heart attack, fatal coronary heart disease, heart failure or stroke) during an average follow-up of 17 years, while a 50% or more increase in income was associated with a lower risk of CVD.



A limitation of the study is the possibility that participants who developed health issues may have been more likely to experience a decrease in income.



