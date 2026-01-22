Your Nose May Decide How Sick a Common Cold Makes You

Rapid interferon activity in nasal cells limits rhinovirus spread, explaining why some people escape cold symptoms while others develop inflammation and mucus buildup.

Why does a cold virus leave some people exhausted while others hardly notice it? A detailed investigation suggests the explanation lies in events unfolding inside the nose. Rhinovirus, the leading cause of the common cold, appears to determine whether symptoms develop and how severe they become. The findings were published on Jan. 19 in the journal Cell. "This work provides a clearer and more detailed view of what happens during common cold infections than we have ever had before," said senior author Dr. Ellen Foxman, an immunologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Although rhinovirus circulates more frequently during winter, not everyone who encounters it becomes ill. According to Foxman, some people develop symptoms while others do not. To explore the reasons behind this difference, scientists cultivated human nasal tissue in laboratory conditions and then exposed it to rhinovirus. This approach allowed researchers to observe how cells responded. Two distinct response patterns emerged. In the first, the immune reaction occurred rapidly. Less than 1% of cells became infected because interferons, proteins released by the immune system, blocked viral replication. When this rapid response took place, symptoms did not develop. In contrast, when interferon production was delayed, the virus spread more widely. In these cases, 30% or more of cells became infected, leading to inflammation and increased mucus production, the hallmark signs of a cold. That is when people actually begin to feel unwell. "What pushes the body toward one response or the other is still not fully clear," Foxman noted. Even so, the work highlighted several factors associated with stronger or weaker outcomes. Individuals who had recently fought off another infection showed faster interferon responses, allowing them to fend off a new virus more efficiently. Temperature also appears to influence the process. Cooler nasal passages slow down immune signaling, giving viruses more time to multiply. This effect could help explain why colds tend to occur more often during winter months. Environmental exposures mattered as well. Exposure to air pollution or cigarette smoke can weaken the initial immune response to a respiratory virus, such as a common cold virus, and often results in a more harmful inflammatory reaction," Foxman explained. While the findings do not point to a simple way to prevent colds, they shed light on why the same virus can affect people so differently. In conclusion, the varied experience of a common cold can be traced to how swiftly nasal cells activate interferon defenses, influencing whether rhinovirus is stopped early or allowed to trigger inflammation and symptoms.