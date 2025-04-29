About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Your Liver is the Key to a Smarter Brain; Trigger It With Exercise!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 29 2025 12:00 PM

Endurance workouts can shield your brain from cognitive decline caused by impaired liver ketogenesis, says a new study.

We often think about exercise as something we do to improve our fitness and our overall health. Another fascinating finding regarding the advantages of exercise has come from a recent study. Your brain gets power from a hidden connection between your liver and exercise (1 Trusted Source
Cognitive impairment caused by compromised hepatic ketogenesis is prevented by endurance exercise

Go to source).

Strong liver, Stronger brain!

The liver’s job isn’t just about detoxing or digesting fats; it’s a vital energy station for the brain! The liver produces ketone bodies, which act as premium-grade energy sources for the brain during fasting, intense activity, or low-carb states. The brain suffers when this process, known as "hepatic ketogenesis," stops or slows down. This may show up as memory issues, sluggish thinking, or increased risks for cognitive diseases down the road

Move more, and you keep your brain sharp, even when your metabolism isn’t perfect!


Endurance Workouts: Your Brain’s Best Ally!

The good news is that endurance exercise can help make sure your brain gets enough alternative energy, even if ketone production is disrupted.
  1. Improving Metabolic Flexibility
    Exercise trains your body to switch between glucose- and fat-based fuels more efficiently. It improves the body's capacity to use available energy more efficiently, preventing the brain from starving even with decreased ketone production.
  2. Boosting Mitochondrial Function in the Brain
    Exercising for longer periods strengthens mitochondrial production and functionality in specific areas of your brain, such as the hippocampus, which holds memory functions. The brain uses these changes to become more efficient and stronger.
  3. Enhancing Ketone Uptake and Usage
    Even when the supply of ketones is limited, exercise makes brain cells more receptive and effective at using what is available.
  4. Reducing Inflammation and Oxidative Stress
    Through regular endurance training, the body decreases inflammatory markers while lowering oxidative stress levels in situations where brain energy shortages occur, thus preserving brain structure and brain function.
  5. Activating Neuroprotective Pathways
    The neurotrophic protein BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) increases through exercise which supports the growth and repair of neurons and enables better neuron connections. The brain becomes more flexible because of this development.
Movement Is Medicine for the Mind


Keeping your liver healthy and active through regular endurance exercise offers a simple but profound way to maintain cognitive resilience. It's not just about aging gracefully; it's about living with energy, clarity, and joy!

Small, consistent efforts, like a 30-minute jog or a weekend hike, could mean a lifetime of sharper thinking.

Reference:
  1. Cognitive impairment caused by compromised hepatic ketogenesis is prevented by endurance exercise - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39808588/)

Source-University of Missouri-Columbia
