Your Liver is the Key to a Smarter Brain; Trigger It With Exercise!

Endurance workouts can shield your brain from cognitive decline caused by impaired liver ketogenesis, says a new study.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cognitive impairment caused by compromised hepatic ketogenesis is prevented by endurance exercise



Go to source Trusted Source

Strong liver, Stronger brain!

Did You Know?

Exercise fuels not just muscles but memory too — your brain’s backup generator kicks in when you move! #enduranceexercise #brainpower #brainhealth #medindia’

Exercise fuels not just muscles but memory too — your brain’s backup generator kicks in when you move! #enduranceexercise #brainpower #brainhealth #medindia’

Move more, and you keep your brain sharp, even when your metabolism isn’t perfect!

Endurance Workouts: Your Brain’s Best Ally!

Improving Metabolic Flexibility

Exercise trains your body to switch between glucose- and fat-based fuels more efficiently. It improves the body's capacity to use available energy more efficiently, preventing the brain from starving even with decreased ketone production. Boosting Mitochondrial Function in the Brain

Exercising for longer periods strengthens mitochondrial production and functionality in specific areas of your brain, such as the hippocampus, which holds memory functions. The brain uses these changes to become more efficient and stronger. Enhancing Ketone Uptake and Usage

Even when the supply of ketones is limited, exercise makes brain cells more receptive and effective at using what is available. Reducing Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Through regular endurance training, the body decreases inflammatory markers while lowering oxidative stress levels in situations where brain energy shortages occur, thus preserving brain structure and brain function. Activating Neuroprotective Pathways

The neurotrophic protein BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) increases through exercise which supports the growth and repair of neurons and enables better neuron connections. The brain becomes more flexible because of this development.

Movement Is Medicine for the Mind

Cognitive impairment caused by compromised hepatic ketogenesis is prevented by endurance exercise - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39808588/)