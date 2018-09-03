Your Gender Impacts Your Origin of Pain

Origin of pain in male and female can vary significantly at cellular levels, according to a new research by Dr. Ted Price, Dr. Salim Megat and their colleagues in the Pain Neurobiology Research Group. The research was conducted on both male and female mice. The result indicated a specific manipulation of receptors in the nervous system of the male mice for the neurotransmitter dopamine chronic pain impairs. The research had no effect on females. The findings of the study are published in the journal Journal of Neuroscience.

"For the same magnitude of pain in a male and a female, the mechanisms that drive pain seem to be remarkably separate," Price said. "We've made a cellular change that completely reverses the genesis of the chronic pain in only the male. What we're learning is that different types of cells drive the development of pain."



‘Male and female specific drugs for chronic pain are yet to be developed as their origin of pain mechanisms are different.’ The experiment focused on a newly discovered pain mechanism related to D5 dopamine receptors -- one of five identified classes of receptors for the



"It's extraordinarily specific for males," Price said. "If we see the same results in human tissues, it will support the idea that you could make a D5 antagonist



Discovering Differences Once Overlooked

Price said that the discovery was set in motion by a dictate from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) four years ago. Previously, many preclinical experiments used only male animals due to their relative simplicity -- lacking an estrus cycle for reproduction that modulates hormone levels. When the NIH indicated that it would require research to include both males and females, it cleared the way for these dimorphisms -- differences between the sexes -- to be discovered.



"We've been overlooking a key variable for a long time, and I'm as guilty as everyone else," Price said. "Professionally, we saw no reason to do it until 2014. But we're discovering that the NIH's decision was the right thing. Everyone I know doing these studies is finding new and interesting mechanisms that we've simply overlooked."



Price added that this new research philosophy explains some of the inability to reproduce results in prior, single-sex studies.



"Those running clinical trials for the last five years have been frustrated because the preclinical results don't come through in the clinical studies," Price said. "The cause of this problem, potentially, is that up until recently, many of the preclinical investigators were just using males. Then, in the clinical trials, human participants are primarily female, because more women suffer chronic pain than men."



Devising New Ways to Treat Pain

The accelerating movement of research demonstrating profound differences between males and females may soon yield a new model for pain relief medication, Price said.



"It leads me to believe that it's fairly likely we'll want to make male- and female-specific drugs for chronic pain," Price said. "If not that, we may need to develop diagnostics to look at an individual's cell types that are prolonging pain, so we can tailor the therapeutic based on the underlying mechanism. We just don't do that right now."



Price admits that, in one respect, his own research findings frustrate him, due to which sex they favor.



"Discovering D5 receptors as a pain relief target upsets me in a way. Most chronic pain patients are women, not men, so I would prefer to develop something that was certain to work in females," he said.



He's hoping that adding his research to the mounting evidence of sex dimorphism can help bring change in how pain alleviation is viewed -- and eventual



"The D5 mechanism discovery is not so important in and of itself," he said. "What's really important is that it's another very clear indication that there are extraordinarily strong mechanistic sex differences in how pain becomes chronic. When you take what everybody has done in the field, that theme is really something that we have to pay very close attention to, and I feel like it's going to lead to the breakthrough we all really want."







