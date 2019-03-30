Low oxygen conditions in the uterus during pregnancy can cause fertility problem for your baby girl later on in life, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of The FASEB.

Your Daughter May Have Fertility Issues Later On If You Smoke Or Have Pre-Eclampsia

‘Through the study, the women at risk will be able to take action: by having children earlier in life or looking to assisted reproduction, such as IVF, there should be no reason why these women cannot have children’

Low levels of oxygen in the womb - which can be caused by smoking or conditions such as pre-eclampsia - may cause problems with fertility later in life, a study carried out in rats suggests.The research, led by scientists at the University of Cambridge, found thatHowever, this study, published today in The FASEB Journal, is the first time it has been shown to affect fertility.To investigate the effects of hypoxia, researchers from the Metabolic Research Laboratories at the University of Cambridge placed pregnant female rats in reduced levels of oxygen (13%, compared to the standard 21% found in air) from day six to day 20 of their pregnancy. They then examined the reproductive tract of their female pups at age four months.Rats are a useful model for studying pregnancy. As a mammal, their bodies and underlying biology share some key similarities with those of humans. However, their gestation period and lifecycles are much shorter than those of humans, making them an ideal animal model in which to study pregnancy and fetal development.The researchers also looked at telomere length in the pups' ovarian tissue. Telomeres are found at the end of chromosomes and prevent the chromosome from deteriorating - they are often compared to the plastic that seals the end of shoelaces. As we age, telomeres become shorter and shorter, and hence their length can be used as a proxy to measure aging."It's as if low levels of oxygen caused the female's ovarian tissue to age faster," says Dr. Catherine Aiken from the University of Cambridge. "."Although the research was carried out in rats, Dr. Aiken says there is every reason to expect that the findings could be translated to humans as previous studies looking at hypoxia during pregnancy in relation to other conditions such as heart disease have been shown to be relevant in humans."Now that we've seen a link between hypoxia and fertility problems in rats, we know what to look for in women," she says. "."Dr. Aiken is also involved in research looking at whether anti-oxidant medication may help undo any damage caused by hypoxia.Source: Eurekalert