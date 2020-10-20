by Iswarya on  October 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Your Brain Decides if You Will Lose Weight or Not, Not Willpower
Are you seeking to lose weight around your waist by dieting? Listen to your brain first because weight loss is not merely a matter of willpower but is actually linked to much more basic visual and olfactory cues, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal NeuroImage.

What if an MRI scan could determine whether a weight loss program was likely to be effective? Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) researchers have discovered a neural subnetwork of connected regions between the brain and gastric basal electric frequency that correlates with future weight loss based on connectivity patterns.

BGU's multidisciplinary team's findings support a prevalent neural theory that people with an increased neural response to seeing and smelling food consistently overeat and gain weight.


"To our surprise, we discovered that while higher executive functions, as measured behaviorally, were dominant factors in weight loss, this was not reflected in patterns of brain connectivity," says Gidon Levakov, a graduate student who led the study from the BGU Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences.

"Consequently, we found that weight loss is not merely a matter of willpower, but is actually connected to much more basic visual and olfactory cues."

The researchers identified a connection between the stomach basal electric rhythm within the subnetwork and weight loss. That rhythm governs the gastric waves that are associated with hunger and satiety. They also found that the brain's pericalcarine sulcus, the anatomical location of the primary visual cortex, was the most active node in this subnetwork.

The team assessed 92 people during an 18-month lifestyle weight loss intervention led by Prof. Iris Shai of BGU's Department of Epidemiology. The participants were selected based on large waist circumference, abnormal blood lipid levels, and age.

Before the intervention, the participants underwent a battery of brain imaging scans and behavioral executive function tests. The participants' weight loss was measured after six months of dieting, in which, according to Prof. Shai, the maximum weight loss is generally achieved.

The team found that the subnetwork of brain regions corresponded more closely to basic sensory and motor regions rather than higher, multi-modal regions.

"It appears that visual information may be an important factor triggering eating," says principal investigator Prof. Galia Avidan, from the BGU Departments of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and Psychology. "This is reasonable, given that vision is the primary sense in humans."

The researchers note that these results may have significant implications toward understanding the cause of obesity and the mechanism of response to dieting.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out ...
READ MORE
Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
READ MORE
Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

The Cabbage DietParkinsons DiseaseZone DietMediterranean DietParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentAmoebic DysenteryThe Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsBrainBrain Facts