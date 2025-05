Five blood proteins can signal future liver disease risk up to 16 years in advance, enabling early detection and prevention.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Blood Proteins May Predict MASLD Up to 16 Years Before Symptoms



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Proteins in your blood can predict liver disease up to 16 years before symptoms show, with up to 82% accuracy when combined with lifestyle factors. #medindia #liverhealth #earlydetection #bloodmarkers’

Proteins in your blood can predict liver disease up to 16 years before symptoms show, with up to 82% accuracy when combined with lifestyle factors. #medindia #liverhealth #earlydetection #bloodmarkers’

Long-Term Health Tracking and Protein Analysis

Validation Across Diverse Populations

Advertisements

Blood Proteins May Predict MASLD Up to 16 Years Before Symptoms - (https://news.ddw.org/news/blood-proteins-may-predict-masld-up-to-16-years-before-symptoms/)

Five specificcan predict a person’s risk of developing aup tobefore symptoms appear, allowing for early detection and potential prevention, according to findings to be presented at Digestive Disease Week® 2025 ().The findings address(MASLD), which has become the most common form of liver disease worldwide and is continuing to increase. People with MASLD face up tothe mortality rate of those without the disease.“Imagine if we could predict risk of MASLD years before it starts,” said Shiyi Yu, M.D., resident physician in the department of gastroenterology, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital in China. “Too often, people do not find out they are at risk for liver disease before they are diagnosed and coping with symptoms. The field urgently needs effective biomarkers and predictive models, and our research shows that plasma proteins offer novel potential strategies for early prediction and intervention.”Researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 50,000 participants in the UK Biobank. They followed their health records for more than 16 years, identifying levels and combinations of proteins in the blood associated with developing liver disease later in life.Screening more than 2,700 proteins, they found five — CDHR2, FUOM, KRT18, ACY1, and GGT1 — that appear to be early warning signals for MASLD. The combined levels of these five proteins achievedat predicting disease five years from onset andof diagnosis. Adding clinical biomarkers such as body mass index and daily exercise amount to the protein levels achieved even greater accuracy ofat five years andat 16 years.“We achieved similar results when we tested this predictive model in a separate cohort of people in China, further supporting the robustness of the model and showing it can be effective across diverse populations,” Dr. Yu said.As an observational study, the research does not demonstrate a causal connection between the plasma proteins and the development of liver disease. Further research is underway to explore possible pathways.Source-Eurekalert