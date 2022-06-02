About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Younger Moms Hesitant to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on February 6, 2022 at 8:54 PM
Younger Moms Hesitant to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID: Study

Fathers aged 34 years and older were more open to having their children vaccinated against coronavirus, while younger Black and white mothers were the least open to it, revealed a new study.

"Helping younger parents in all ways should be a priority," said Matthew Kreuter, the Kahn Family Professor of Public Health. "They were the most negatively affected by all aspects of the pandemic and worried more about financial needs than avoiding COVID-19. They also had the most negative views of COVID-19 vaccinations for their children."

Kreuter is first author of the paper "Intention to vaccinate children for COVID-19: A segmentation analysis among Medicaid parents in Florida," being published online in the journal Preventative Medicine.

To understand how racially and ethnically diverse parents of young children enrolled in Medicaid feel about getting a COVID-19 vaccine for their children, Kreuter and his co-authors administered an online survey to a statewide sample in Florida.
"Fathers appear to be more favorable than mothers toward vaccinating their children, but our study did not consider who makes health-related decisions in the family," Kreuter said.

The youngest Black and white mothers were more likely to report their lives being worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, were far more negative and less positive about a COVID-19 vaccine, and were more concerned about paying bills than preventing COVID-19, Kreuter noted.

Younger Hispanic and mixed-race parents were less negative about getting their children vaccinated, but more likely to use emotional language (e.g., scared, nervous, worried) talking about a COVID-19 vaccine, and more likely to report that protecting their child's health was their top concern.

The researchers determined that parents' intentions to vaccinate a child declined as financial strain and harm from COVID grew.

"The findings suggest the importance of bundling vaccination information and services with other forms of help for parents struggling during the pandemic," Kreuter said.

Source: Newswise
