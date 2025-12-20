Young Vapers Quit Nicotine: Cannabis Use Doesn’t Hinder Success

Varenicline helped teens and young adults quit nicotine vaping, even among those who also used cannabis.
Nicotine vaping among adolescents and young adults has emerged as a pressing public health issue, becoming the most commonly initiated drug in 2024. Despite its widespread use, few evidence-based treatments are available to support young people who want to stop vaping. At the same time, many individuals who vape nicotine also use cannabis, raising questions about whether dual substance use affects treatment success. In a clinical trial involving 261 participants aged 16 to 25, researchers found that varenicline, a medication approved for nicotine cessation, was effective in helping participants quit vaping regardless of cannabis use. The findings suggest that co-use of cannabis does not reduce the medication’s effectiveness, offering a promising option for addressing nicotine dependence in young populations. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Clinical Trial Finds Cannabis Use Not a Barrier to Quitting Nicotine Vaping
Go to source).
Cannabis Use and Youth Vaping Cessation: Key Clinical Insights“We need to increase use of nicotine vaping cessation treatment by young people, and we know that cannabis use is widespread in this population,” said first author Jodi Gilman, PhD, Director of Neuroscience for the Center for Addiction Medicine in the Mass General Brigham Department of Psychiatry. “It’s fantastic news that cannabis use doesn’t appear to be a barrier to successful vaping cessation with varenicline treatment, and we can use our findings to inform screening, treatment, planning, and public health messaging moving forward.”
In a previously conducted randomized clinical trial, participants who regularly vaped nicotine received varenicline, placebo, or usual care for the full 12-week trial. All participants also had access to a nicotine cessation support text app.
Did You Know?
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
#Nicotine and #cannabis act on distinct brain circuits, with nicotine withdrawal reshaping dopamine pathways while cannabis affects separate neural systems, so #marijuana use doesn’t biologically prevent quitting #vaping. #vapingcessation #neuroscience #addictionscience #cannabisresearch #brainhealth #medindia
Cannabis Use Patterns and Treatment OutcomesIn the new study, researchers split the participants by cannabis use, with 28% reporting no use in the past month, 38% reporting use one-to-three days per week, and 30% reporting use four-to-seven days per week.
Contrary to the authors’ hypothesis, cannabis use did not hinder adolescents and young adults from achieving nicotine vaping abstinence.
Rather, they found that odds of being able to quit were similar across all levels of cannabis use and that varenicline was associated with higher rates of nicotine vaping abstinence than behavioral support interventions alone. Varenicline did not affect rates of cannabis use.
Future studies could explore the effects of integrated interventions that target cannabis and nicotine co-use may yield additional benefit.
- Clinical Trial Finds Cannabis Use Not a Barrier to Quitting Nicotine Vaping - (https://www.massgeneralbrigham.org/en/about/newsroom/press-releases/cannabis-use-no-barrier-to-quitting-nicotine-vaping)
Source-Mass General Brigham