Young Pregnant Women More Likely to Have Prenatal Depression

Font : A- A+



Younger pregnant mothers may be at more than 50 percent higher risk of developing prenatal depression, than their mothers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Young Pregnant Women More Likely to Have Prenatal Depression



"The research shows that depression in today's young women may be driven by rises in feeling overwhelmed and stressed rather than feelings of being down and flat," Rebecca Pearson from Bristol University was quoted as saying to Daily Mail.



‘Younger expecting women at higher risk of developing prenatal depression than their mothers due to the increased pressures of social media, chronic stress, sleep deprivation, eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, and the fast pace of modern life.’ "Given that depression in pregnancy has a substantial impact to both mother and child this is of key importance for health services," she added.



Chronic stress, sleep deprivation, eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, and the fast pace of modern life may also contribute to an increasing prevalence of depression among young people generally, and the impact of such changes may be amplified during pregnancy.



Present generation of young women has also experienced a rapid change in technology, internet, and social media use, which has been associated with increased feelings of depression and social isolation and changes to social relationships.



For the study, the team analyzed data from 2,390 pregnant women aged between 19 and 24 years from 1990 to 1992, and their daughters who were pregnant between 2012 and 2016.



The analysis showed that 17 percent of women from the first generation suffered from prenatal depression which rose to 25 percent for the younger mothers.



Further, the study also showed that if mothers suffered from depression during pregnancy, then their daughter may be three times more likely to develop depression, the Independent reported.



"If we think what's changed, the female workforce has increased in the past 25 years, and there are two elements relevant to mental health, one is young women's aspirations and ambition - and whether that becomes trickier to achieve by becoming pregnant," Pearson said.



"The other is one of the practicality of having to go to work; the physical and mental exhaustion of having to work while pregnant" she noted.



Source: IANS "The research shows that depression in today's young women may be driven by rises in feeling overwhelmed and stressed rather than feelings of being down and flat," Rebecca Pearson from Bristol University was quoted as saying to Daily Mail."Given that depression in pregnancy has a substantial impact to both mother and child this is of key importance for health services," she added.Chronic stress, sleep deprivation, eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, and the fast pace of modern life may also contribute to an increasing prevalence of depression among young people generally, and the impact of such changes may be amplified during pregnancy.Present generation of young women has also experienced a rapid change in technology, internet, and social media use, which has been associated with increased feelings of depression and social isolation and changes to social relationships.For the study, the team analyzed data from 2,390 pregnant women aged between 19 and 24 years from 1990 to 1992, and their daughters who were pregnant between 2012 and 2016.The analysis showed that 17 percent of women from the first generation suffered from prenatal depression which rose to 25 percent for the younger mothers.Further, the study also showed that if mothers suffered from depression during pregnancy, then their daughter may be three times more likely to develop depression, the Independent reported."If we think what's changed, the female workforce has increased in the past 25 years, and there are two elements relevant to mental health, one is young women's aspirations and ambition - and whether that becomes trickier to achieve by becoming pregnant," Pearson said."The other is one of the practicality of having to go to work; the physical and mental exhaustion of having to work while pregnant" she noted.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: