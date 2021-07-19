by Karishma Abhishek on  July 19, 2021 at 11:58 PM Research News
Young-Onset Dementia – A Condition That Seeks Attention!
Global prevalence of young-onset dementia may be more than once thought as per a study published in the journal Jama Neurology.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of neurodegenerative diseases that are characterized by gradual memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes.


Although the impact of the disease is established in old age, it is not the same case in younger adults. Reliable prevalence estimates are lacking for young-onset dementia (YOD) that starts before the age of 65 years.


Prevalence of Young-Onset Dementia

This study conducted a meta-analysis to estimate how commonly does dementia occurs in people younger than age 65 years globally. The results of 74 studies with 2.7 million participants (aged 30 to 64 years) were combined for the outcome.

It was found that the global prevalence of young-onset dementia was 119.0 per 100 000 population. There was an estimated increase of dementia from 1.1 per 100 000 population aged 30 to 34 years to 77.4 per 100 000 population aged 60 to 64 years.

The study prevalence thereby derives the importance of young-onset dementia occurring worldwide. This may help the policymakers to set up sufficient health care for young people living with dementia.

Source: Medindia

