medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Young Adults with Autism Exercise More with Motivation

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 23, 2018 at 12:29 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Young adults with autism can exercise more with simple statements of praise, says a team of researchers from the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG). Even pre-recorded messages through iPhones and iPods is found to motivate people with autism to produce more exercise. The findings of the study are published in the journal Research in Developmental Disabilities .
Young Adults with Autism Exercise More with Motivation
Young Adults with Autism Exercise More with Motivation

"As people with autism age, they tend to exercise less and less than their peers without autism," said FPG's Melissa N. Savage, who headed the study. "Previous studies have shown that individuals with autism are at special risk for health challenges like obesity, as well as for secondary conditions like depression and diabetes."

Savage said that in addition to health benefits that regular physical activity carries for everyone, it also can be especially powerful for people with autism.

"Prior research has demonstrated that regular moderate-to-vigorous exercise for people with autism can increase their academic engagement in the classroom," she explained. "They tend to spend more time on task and display fewer challenging behaviors."

Due to the benefits of regular physical activity for people with autism, Savage wanted to explore how to increase their engagement in a regular exercise routine through positive reinforcement, a well-established practice for use with people with autism. FPG's autism team had recognized the value of positive reinforcement in a seminal 2014 report on evidence-based practices and subsequently developed groundbreaking training on it with its globally popular AFIRM online instruction.

Savage's study was different from prior research on reinforcement, though, for two main reasons. First, she focused on the impact of praise in and of itself, rather than pairing it with other reinforcement. Second, she examined the impact of how that praise was delivered--either in person or by technology.

"With technology use in physical activity becoming more commonplace, it was important to determine its advantages or disadvantages to provide needed support," Savage said. "We wanted to know under which condition participants would engage in more aerobic activity and which condition they preferred."

For this small single-subject design study, she implemented an exercise program for three young adults with autism, ages 20-22, and followed their daily progress through multiple sessions under different conditions.

While participants were running laps around cones, they heard the same voice either in-person or through headphones on a fixed schedule, delivering various praise statements, such as "Good job running around the cones!" or "You are doing a great job running Mason!" These praise statements incorporated the target behavior (running), which the autism team's AFIRM online instruction highlights as an important feature of effective reinforcement.

"We found that introducing praise statements corresponded with more physical activity for all participants," Savage said. "The number of laps increased for all of them, regardless of whether they received praise in person or through technology."

According to Savage, though, the impact of praise on exercise may not have been the most important finding.

"When it comes to motivating young adults with autism to exercise, part of the solution may lie in making use of technology," she said. "Participants who excelled when hearing praise statements through technology also maintained their performances even when we thinned out the praise statements and generalized the exercise to a new setting."

Savage also said that using technology has several additional advantages. Especially among young adults, cell phones and iPods are popular and carry no stigma. Using them for support may also help people with autism feel more independent.

Relying on technology to deliver praise statements or provide other support also saves time.

"In-person praise required much more attention to the participant during intervention, and it was harder to be consistent with the time-based schedule," she said. "Using the mobile devices required about 5 minutes to record and upload the praise statements, but there wasn't any additional work needed once that was done."

With funding from the Organization of Autism Research, Savage has begun the new "Step It Up" study at FPG to evaluate the effectiveness of a self-managed exercise program in which adults with autism and an intellectual disability will use Fitbits.

"As technologies become more available in schools and homes, we have to keep abreast of the advantages they can have for people with autism," she said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Cancer Drug Reduces Anti-social Behavior in Autism

Cancer Drug Reduces Anti-social Behavior in Autism

Romidepsin, a Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-cancer drug, restores social deficits in autism in a sustained fashion. Three-day treatment with romidepsin reversed social deficits in mice deficient in a gene called Shank 3, an important ...

Could Embryonic Brain Disruption Lead to Autism?

Could Embryonic Brain Disruption Lead to Autism?

Embryonic brain development can be affected if the progenitor cells in the cortex are disrupted, as they are crucial for neuron generation and cortex development.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

Maternal vitamin D deficiency may increase autism risk in children later in life, finds new study. Autism is a lifelong condition that ranges in severity and impacts on how individuals interact and communicate with the world.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Autism Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 Stiff Joints

Stiff Joints

Stiff joints are a major problem for the elderly, as the joints tend to wear-and-tear with ...

 Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine/Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide. Uterine cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...